If Dan Kelly, the founder of the family band The Kelly Family, had not been skeptical about the American way of life and the US school system, one of the biggest European pop phenomena of the 1990s would probably never have happened:
The street musician decided to leave the United States before his eldest child reached school age. That was back in the 1960s.
From the 1980s onwards, the music-making family became better known through street concerts and recordings, particularly in Belgium, Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands.
The international breakthrough followed in 1994: the music magazine "Bravo" reported on the Kellys in 1993, who were now a sibling act. Their album "Wow" sold well - exclusively in street sales - and the single "Key To My Heart" earned them an invitation to appear on the "Bravo Super Show".
No time for regular school lessons
The album "Over The Hump" was released a year later. It reached the top of the charts in three countries: Germany, Austria and Switzerland.
There was no time for regular school lessons during this turbulent phase anyway. Paddy and Angelo Kelly, who quickly became the family's biggest stars, did not receive a traditional school education either, but were taught by other members of the family.
When Angelo Kelly, who is releasing his new album "Alive" today, Friday, February 13, had a musically active family himself, he followed in his father's footsteps when it came to educating his offspring.
Angelo announces the break-up of the family band in 2022
From 2010, the five children of Angelo Kelly and his wife Kira were educated at home. Regular school attendance would not be compatible with the family's nomadic lifestyle, Kelly revealed to the magazine "Neue Post" in 2017.