The family band Angelo Kelly & Family, seen here at a TV appearance in 2015, broke up three years ago. Picture: Getty Images

Angelo and Kira Kelly are parents to five children. Like the 44-year-old musician himself, his offspring also had to forgo a traditional school education - for a specific reason.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Musician Angelo Kelly and his wife Kira toured for years with their five children as a family band.

Like father Angelo himself, his children also had to do without a classical school education.

In terms of education, Angelo Kelly followed in the footsteps of his father Dan, the founder of The Kelly Family, who died in 2002. Show more

If Dan Kelly, the founder of the family band The Kelly Family, had not been skeptical about the American way of life and the US school system, one of the biggest European pop phenomena of the 1990s would probably never have happened:

The street musician decided to leave the United States before his eldest child reached school age. That was back in the 1960s.

From the 1980s onwards, the music-making family became better known through street concerts and recordings, particularly in Belgium, Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

The international breakthrough followed in 1994: the music magazine "Bravo" reported on the Kellys in 1993, who were now a sibling act. Their album "Wow" sold well - exclusively in street sales - and the single "Key To My Heart" earned them an invitation to appear on the "Bravo Super Show".

No time for regular school lessons

The album "Over The Hump" was released a year later. It reached the top of the charts in three countries: Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

There was no time for regular school lessons during this turbulent phase anyway. Paddy and Angelo Kelly, who quickly became the family's biggest stars, did not receive a traditional school education either, but were taught by other members of the family.

When Angelo Kelly, who is releasing his new album "Alive" today, Friday, February 13, had a musically active family himself, he followed in his father's footsteps when it came to educating his offspring.

Angelo announces the break-up of the family band in 2022

From 2010, the five children of Angelo Kelly and his wife Kira were educated at home. Regular school attendance would not be compatible with the family's nomadic lifestyle, Kelly revealed to the magazine "Neue Post" in 2017.

Gabriel, Helen and Emma, Angelo and Kira Kelly's three eldest children, are now past school age anyway. The children growing up also meant the end of making music together:

In 2022, Angelo Kelly announced the break-up of the family band. Son Gabriel is now a successful musician in his own right. In 2024, he also won the RTL show "Let's Dance".

More videos from the department