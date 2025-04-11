Because Florian Silbereisen is taking a break, Beatrice Egli is stepping in: The singer is taking over her colleague and duet partner 's slot - and will present a new edition of the "Beatrice Egli Show" on Saturday, April 19, 8:15 p.m. on ARD.
And those responsible for the music show are not letting themselves down either: Giovanni Zarrella, Howard Carpendale, Melissa Naschenweng and Marianne Rosenberg have been announced as guests.
In addition to the big names from the pop scene, there is another new feature that fans can look forward to.
The "Beatrice Egli Show" is set to be bigger than ever before
