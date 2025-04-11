Because Florian Silbereisen is taking a break, Beatrice Egli is stepping in: The Swiss pop singer is taking over her duet partner's slot. Picture: IMAGO/Christian Schroedter

The next episode of the "Beatrice Egli Show" will be broadcast on April 19. To make the pop show more attractive, the TV station SWR is making various changes - and fulfilling a wish from viewers.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Because Florian Silbereisen is taking a sabbatical, Beatrice Egli is stepping in: The Swiss singer is taking over the slot of her colleague and duet partner.

The next "Beatrice Egli Show" will be shown on ARD on Saturday, April 19 at 8.15 pm.

But Egli fans have another reason to be happy: the pop singer from Schwyz will soon be releasing a new album. Show more

Because Florian Silbereisen is taking a break, Beatrice Egli is stepping in: The singer is taking over her colleague and duet partner 's slot - and will present a new edition of the "Beatrice Egli Show" on Saturday, April 19, 8:15 p.m. on ARD.

And those responsible for the music show are not letting themselves down either: Giovanni Zarrella, Howard Carpendale, Melissa Naschenweng and Marianne Rosenberg have been announced as guests.

In addition to the big names from the pop scene, there is another new feature that fans can look forward to.

The "Beatrice Egli Show" is set to be bigger than ever before

The next edition of the "Beatrice Egli Show" is set to be bigger than ever before.

That's why the leading TV station SWR, writes schlagerpuls.com, has also moved the recording from Studio H, where it was previously filmed, to the much larger Studio G.

However, the location remained the same: Filming will continue as before at Studio Berlin in Berlin-Adlershof.

The move was made at the request of the viewers. Because tickets for Egli's show have always sold out so quickly.

Egli's new record will be released soon

However, fans of the singer from Schwyz have even more reason to be happy: the 36-year-old announced on Instagram this week that she will soon be releasing a new album entitled "Hör nie auf damit".

Although Egli did not want to announce the exact release date, she did reveal that the single of the same name will be released this Friday (see video above).

Fittingly, the singer also announced another tour for fall 2026. It will include 23 concerts in three countries - Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

