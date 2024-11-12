A picture from happier days: pop singer Britney Spears and her two sons Jayden James and Sean Preston Federline. Picture: Imago/Sipa USA Collection

After years of distance, Britney Spears has reconnected with her son Jayden James Federline. According to US media, the pop singer and the 18-year-old junior are seeing each other regularly again.

After a long period of estrangement, Britney Spears is said to be back in contact with her 18-year-old son Jayden James Federline. According to the US portal "Page Six", mother and son spend time together from time to time.

Jayden James, who moved to Hawaii last year with his brother Sean Preston and their father Kevin Federline, recently returned to California - a good opportunity for reconciliation with his famous mother.

First rapprochement took place on Mother's Day

An insider told "Page Six" that Britney Spears is overjoyed to have her son close to her again. The first step towards reconciliation is said to have taken place on Mother's Day, when Jayden James and Sean Preston called her mother unexpectedly.

Family lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan sees this contact as a positive sign and emphasized that reconciliation requires time and patience.

Father Kevin Federline is said to support his sons' efforts to build a relationship with their mother.

Jayden James talks about difficult family relationships

In an interview with TV channel ITV 2022, Jayden James Federline spoke about the strained relationship with his mother and emphasized that repairing the relationship was possible, but that it would take time and effort.

He also expressed concerns about his mother's activities on social media, particularly her revealing photos on Instagram.

Despite all the ups and downs, Britney Spears showed how much she loves her two sons in her biography "The Woman in Me", which was published a year ago. In the book, which she dedicated to Jayden James and Sean Preston, she describes them as the "loves of her life".

