Rapper Haftbefehl is fighting for his marriage (archive photo). Annette Riedl/dpa

Nina Anhan has taken off her wedding ring, but remains by Haftbefehl's side. The rapper is fighting for her love and family.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following the release of the documentary about Haftbefehl, his wife Nina Anhan speaks openly about marital problems and taking off her wedding ring.

Despite the rapper's previous drug problems, Nina is holding on to the relationship and emphasizes her loyalty to the family.

According to Nina, Haftbefehl is now clean and is actively trying to maintain the relationship, while she looks to the future with confidence. Show more

Since the release of the documentary "BABO - The Haftbefehl Story", not only the rapperAykut Anhan, known as Haftbefehl, but also his family have been in the spotlight. His wife Nina Anhan in particular is attracting attention.

In an interview with RTL presenter Frauke Ludowig, Nina talks openly about how she has temporarily taken off her wedding ring and how she still keeps the family together.

Nina and Aykut's relationship began in 2010, when the rapper from Offenbach fell in love with her. Six years later, they married and became parents to two children. Despite Haftbefehl's commitment to "Family First", his previous intensive drug use has put a heavy strain on the family. Many viewers of the documentary wonder why Nina stays with him.

Nina has a clear answer to this: "It's part of our story," she explains. "I don't leave when things get hard. In good times and bad, I would say." For her, being able to rely on someone is crucial. Her loyalty and the protection of her family are her top priorities.

Nina Aykut: "My energy just tells me that everything will be okay again"

Aykut is now completely clean, as Nina confirms. He reassures her of his love every day and makes every effort to strengthen the relationship. Nina doesn't want to give up this love.

Nevertheless, she has taken off her wedding ring for the time being. Despite her support for her husband, she is still struggling with the past. But she remains optimistic: "My energy just tells me that everything will be okay again."

More videos from the department