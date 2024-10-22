Streaming giant Netflix had been filming a documentary about pop queen Helene Fischer since the end of 2022. But the documentary will not be broadcast, even though the film had already been produced. KEYSTONE

Netflix has been filming a major documentary with Helene Fischer since the end of 2022. She is the first German singer to receive a Netflix documentary. But it won't be broadcast - the deal fell through.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Netflix has been filming an elaborate documentary about pop queen Helene Fischer since the end of 2022.

It is Netflix's first documentary about a German singer.

Although the streaming giant has finished producing the film, it will not be shown.

In the end, Helene Fischer and Netflix did not agree on which scenes should be shown - and which should not. Show more

Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Beyoncé - so far, the biggest music stars have enjoyed a Netflix documentary. In these, the chart-toppers talked about their ups and downs in life and gave rare insights into their private lives. Taylor Swift talked about how her eating disorder came about and Lady Gaga about why fame puts a psychological strain on her.

And pop queen Helene Fischer was the first German singer to be honored with her own Netflix documentary.

A TV team has been following Helene Fischer for a film since the end of 2022. The 40-year-old provided insights into her "Rausch" tour, and her accident on the trapeze in June 2023 was also to be covered. People from her private life were also interviewed.

However, according to information from Bild.de, the documentary about Helene Fischer will not be shown. Although, according to the German newspaper, the report was already ready.

The reason? After Helene Fischer had seen the documentary, there were reportedly discussions. It was about which scenes should stay in - and which should not. In the end, Helene Fischer and the streaming provider did not reach an agreement - the project fell through.

Helene Fischer would have become even better known internationally

According to Bild.de, Fischer is not supposed to have received a fee for the Netflix documentary. It would have been an opportunity for the pop queen to become even better known internationally.

Perhaps this would have brought Fischer one step closer to her big dream. Like Céline Dion, performing her own show in Las Vegas: "The little girl in me still dreams of presenting a show like ours in Las Vegas, because it would be well worth seeing there too," Fischer told the German newspaper two years ago.

Helene Fischer's management has not yet responded to a statement from "Bild.de".

