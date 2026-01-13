Inga Humpe, the singer of the band 2raumwohnung, still enjoys dancing at the Berlin techno club Berghain at the age of 70. Picture: Imago

Is there a maximum age for going out? "No," says Inga Humpe. The singer of the band 2raumwohnung turns 70 today and still loves to party - including in Berlin's most famous techno club.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you 2raumwohnung singer Inga Humpe has been a night owl for many decades and still goes dancing regularly at the age of 70.

The musician particularly likes to do this at Berghain , still the hippest techno club in Berlin.

Humpe is very relaxed about her age: "My motto is: 70 is better than 80." Show more

Inga Humpe turns 70 today, Tuesday, January 13.

The singer from the band 2raumwohung may not be celebrating her milestone birthday in Berlin this time, but she still goes dancing regularly - preferably at the techno club Berghain.

This is always a special experience, says Inga Humpe in an interview with Stern magazine:"Berghain is and remains a temple for me."

She continues: "The raving, the dancing, this completely new style of music, it was a way to heal myself and not fall into depression. That was my kind of therapy."

Inga Humpe: "My motto is: 70 is better than 80"

Inga Humpe is relaxed about her age: "My motto is: 70 is better than 80." What's more, there are now some "cool role models" in her age group, such as Cher, Jane Fonda and Mick Jagger.

She still has all her teeth and feels "pretty fit" in other respects too, says the singer.

Inga Humpe grew up in the Ruhr area together with her sister Annette, who was five years older and later became an ideal singer and music producer.

In the mid-1970s, the Humpe sisters moved to West Berlin shortly after each other. Shortly afterwards, Inga became a member of the band Neonbabies and sang her sister's song "Blaue Augen". However, this song only really became famous in Annette's interpretation as the singer of Ideal.

"Codo ... düse im Sauseschritt" becomes a big hit

In 1983, the two sisters join the band Deutsch-Österreichisches Feingefühl (DÖF). Their song "Codo ... düse im Sauseschritt" becomes a number one hit in several European countries and sells over 1.2 million copies.

One year later, the band project Humpe & Humpe is launched. After that, it slowly became clear that Annette was more the woman behind the scenes, while Inga also writes and produces songs for other musicians, but still performs and sings on stage to this day.

In 2000, Inga Humpe founded the band 2raumwohnung together with her partner, the musician and composer Tommi Eckart. The band's best-known song is "36 Grad", which was released in 2007 and has more than 8.4 million views on YouTube.

