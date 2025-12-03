In future, the Gurtenfestival wants to set a first accent in the line-up each fall with the so-called "First Act". KEYSTONE

The Gurtenfestival announces its first headliner for 2026: Lorde will be on the main stage on July 16.

Lea Oetiker

The Gurtenfestival has announced its first headliner for the coming year: New Zealand singer Lorde will perform on the main stage of Bern's local mountain on Thursday, July 16, 2026.

With this early announcement, the festival is starting a new tradition. In future, the Gurtenfestival wants to set a first accent in the line-up each fall with the so-called "First Act". It is intended to be a conscious statement that stands for the values and orientation of the festival.

"Every year, we strive to put together a diverse line-up that reflects the diversity of the music scene," says Head of Booking Christoph Haller in a press release. "Accordingly, since 2019, for example, the proportion of female readers in the program has been over 50 percent," says Haller.

Lorde is best known for her hit "Royals", which rose to the top of the US singles charts and other international charts in 2013. At just 16 years old, she was the youngest artist to have a number one hit in the USA. The song has been certified platinum several times and is one of the best-selling singles of all time.