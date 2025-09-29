The Super Bowl is the mega event for sports fans. 2026 with a special headliner. David J. Phillip/AP/dpa

The performance at the Super Bowl is regarded as a career highlight - and now we know who will be performing the halftime show in 2026: It's Bad Bunny. Adele and Taylor Swift were previously mentioned in speculation.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bad Bunny will be the headliner of the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show, the NFL has officially announced.

The Puerto Rican superstar has been the world's most-streamed artist on Spotify for three years in a row.

His concerts and tours generate record revenues worldwide and even strengthen the local economy in Puerto Rico. Show more

Superstar Bad Bunny (31) will be the headliner of the Super Bowl spectacle on February 8, 2026, the NFL announced during a game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Bad Bunny reacted to the jackpot with a post on Instagram, writing: "Super Bowl LX. Bay Area. February 2026."

Bad Bunny has been the world's most streamed artist on Spotify for the past three years. He will perform at the Super Bowl 2026. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/dpa

The rumor mill is already buzzing: Adele and Taylor Swift have already been named for the 2026 halftime show. But now Bad Bunny has won the race.

Bad Bunny breaks records

The musician is currently one of the most successful pop stars in the world. He is giving 30 concerts in Puerto Rico until mid-September. The concerts have already attracted hundreds of thousands of fans to the island and pumped around 200 million dollars into the local economy.

Bad Bunny continues to break records globally: 2.6 million tickets have been sold for the next world tour, and he also has the most streamed album of all time. Bad Bunny is now also a top star in Switzerland.

