Not Taylor Swift or AdeleThis star is taking over the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show
Carlotta Henggeler
29.9.2025
The performance at the Super Bowl is regarded as a career highlight - and now we know who will be performing the halftime show in 2026: It's Bad Bunny. Adele and Taylor Swift were previously mentioned in speculation.
29.09.2025, 07:41
29.09.2025, 07:47
Carlotta Henggeler
No time? blue News summarizes for you
Bad Bunny will be the headliner of the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show, the NFL has officially announced.
The Puerto Rican superstar has been the world's most-streamed artist on Spotify for three years in a row.
His concerts and tours generate record revenues worldwide and even strengthen the local economy in Puerto Rico.
Bad Bunny continues to break records globally: 2.6 million tickets have been sold for the next world tour, and he also has the most streamed album of all time. Bad Bunny is now also a top star in Switzerland.