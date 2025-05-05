  1. Residential Customers
Spectacular stunt This Swiss musician plays drums on a balloon

Samuel Walder

5.5.2025

What to do for range? Swiss singer Nickless performs his song "Don't Stop the Car" on a hot air balloon - complete with drums and thrills.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Musician Nickless performed his song "Don't Stop The Car" on a hot air balloon for a spectacular social media video.
  • The realization required close collaboration with technicians, security guards and a balloon company to mount the drums safely in the air.
  • For Nickless, the performance was an unforgettable experience and the crowning glory of his promotional tour.
He has been playing the drums since he was seven years old. But he has never played on a hot air balloon before. Yes, that's right, on a hot air balloon. The musician Nickless is attempting the unthinkable as part of his own promotional tour on social media. He shoots a video in which he plays drums above a balloon and performs his song "Don't Stop The Car".

Nickless and his producer have been planning the video with technicians, security staff and balloon companies for a long time. The drums were attached to a round platform on the ground. Technicians used ropes to attach the platform to the centerpiece of the balloon. Nickless was also secured to the platform with safety ropes.

@nickless_music

Tickets are moving fast🚨 Berlin is currently in the lead... Who's next? 👀🔥 #dontstopthecar #nickless #80smusic #livemusic #tour #newmusic

♬ Don't Stop The Car - Nickless

Half a year of planning

"We planned almost six months in advance," Nickless tells blue News.

"At first it was difficult to know whether a balloon company would even go along with it." The plan of how to attach a drum kit to a balloon was well planned by security people, he says.

"For me, it was an experience I will never forget," says the singer. "I was naturally nervous at first, but once I was in the air, I was able to enjoy it and concentrate on the view and the music."

It was the final firework display of his social media promo tour. But there could be much more to come: "It's not about topping this music shoot. We still have lots of ideas. It's about creating something cool," he says.

