Ozzy Osbourne played his last concert two and a half weeks before his death. (archive picture) Bild: Balazs Mohai/MTI/dpa

Two and a half weeks before his death, rock legend Ozzy Osbourne played a big farewell concert. The rock legend could hardly have left the stage more appropriately.

Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne took to the stage for the last time on July 5, 2025.

At a mini-festival under the motto "Back to the Beginning", he took to the stage for the last time both as a solo artist and with Black Sabbath.

Osbourne was suffering from Parkinson's disease, but gave his all for his fans one last time. Show more

It was a farewell made to measure: in Birmingham, the hometown of Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne played one last show with the founding members of Black Sabbath and guest stars under the motto "Back to the Beginning" on July 5, 2025. The setlist included both solo material and Black Sabbath classics. The rock pioneer died 17 days later.

Guest stars at the metal mega-show included Metallica, Guns 'N Roses, Slayer and Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood.







Video footage from fans captured the moments of the concert, as did professional cameras. A concert film recorded that evening has been announced for early January 2026.

Despite suffering from Parkinson's disease, the 76-year-old gave his all once again. Osbourne ended his solo set with the song "Mama, I'm Coming Home".



At the end of the mini-festival, Black Sabbath took to the stage one last time. The last song that Ozzy Osbourne sang on stage was the hard rock classic "Paranoid".







