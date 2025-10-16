Music producer Jack White dead at 85 Jack White has produced numerous hits. The music producer was found dead in his home in Berlin (archive image). Image: dpa White was often in the headlines not only because of his music, but also because of his private life. (archive photo) Image: dpa Stars from Roberto Blanco to Tony Marshall, from Hansi Hinterseer to David Hasselhoff owed their rise to fame to him. (archive photo) Image: dpa Born Horst Nussbaum in Cologne, he is considered one of the most successful German music producers. Image: dpa Music producer Jack White dead at 85 Jack White has produced numerous hits. The music producer was found dead in his home in Berlin (archive image). Image: dpa White was often in the headlines not only because of his music, but also because of his private life. (archive photo) Image: dpa Stars from Roberto Blanco to Tony Marshall, from Hansi Hinterseer to David Hasselhoff owed their rise to fame to him. (archive photo) Image: dpa Born Horst Nussbaum in Cologne, he is considered one of the most successful German music producers. Image: dpa

The successful German pop producer Jack White has died at the age of 85. He also enjoyed great international success. He had recently gone through a separation - his life was characterized by many ups and downs. He leaves behind seven children.

No time? blue News summarizes for you German music producer Jack White has died at the age of 85 at his home in Berlin; the police have opened a death investigation.

White was one of Germany's most successful producers with over a billion records sold and worked with international stars such as David Hasselhoff and Laura Branigan.

His life was marked by professional success and private turbulence, including four marriages, seven children and a recent separation. Show more

The successful German music producer Jack White ("Looking for Freedom") is dead. He died in Berlin at the age of 85. The Berlin police confirmed corresponding media reports from the "Bunten" and "Bild" newspapers. The police were called to White's house at around 9.30 in the morning, according to a spokesperson for the authorities.

According to the police, they have initiated a death investigation. The aim is to clarify how the music producer and composer actually died. According to initial findings, the police are assuming a suicide, the spokesperson said. Police officers had rushed to the house after receiving a call from the family. Numerous detectives and forensic experts were on the scene, it was reported.

From Roberto Blanco to David Hasselhoff

Born Horst Nussbaum in Cologne, White is considered one of the most successful German music producers. White has sold more than a billion records and written over a thousand songs. Stars from Roberto Blanco to Tony Marshall, from Hansi Hinterseer to David Hasselhoff owe their rise to fame to him.

White was often in the headlines not only because of his music, but also because of his private life. At 83, he became a father for the seventh time in 2023. "Rafaella and I cried with happiness," White told Bild after the birth of Angelina Melody. White and his wife Rafaella, 44 years his junior, had been married since 2015.

It was the fourth marriage for White, who had a total of seven children. Most recently, there were reports that the couple had separated. Rafaella Nussbaum told "Bunte": "It is a separation full of respect and in deep friendship". They had been living separately under one roof for several months, she said. She now wanted to move out of the house they shared.

From footballer to music producer

Jack White was one of the most influential German music producers - but his path to the top was anything but straightforward.

He originally started out as a footballer, playing for Viktoria Köln and PSV Eindhoven, among others, before discovering his passion for music in the 1960s.

However, he was denied his big breakthrough as a singer - his own songs were barely heard. It was only as a composer and producer that success came: in the 1970s and 1980s, he made a career for himself with hits such as "Schöne Maid", "Eine neue Liebe ist wie ein neues Leben", "Self Control" and "When the Rain Begins to Fall" and worked with stars such as Tony Marshall, Roland Kaiser, Laura Branigan and David Hasselhoff.

White was regarded as a perfectionist and businessman, founded his own labels and collected hundreds of gold and platinum awards.

But behind the glamor lay many low points. He was married several times. After 17 years of marriage, Jack White separated from his third wife Janine, a former reporter who was also involved in his company, in 2010. They have two children from the relationship and three more from previous marriages. White remarried in 2015 - to Rafaella, a Russian-German 44 years his junior. He had another son with her in 2019 at the age of 78 and a daughter in 2023. They finally separated in 2025.