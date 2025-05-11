Nicole Simmen, producer at SRF, is the head writer for ESC presenters Michelle Hunziker, Hazel Brugger and Sandra Studer. For her and the trio, this is the greatest job of their lives. zVg

Nicole Simmen is the author of the ESC presenters. She talks to blue News about humor boundaries, stage mishaps and national clichés. And reveals how things are going with Michelle Hunziker, Sandra Studer and Hazel Brugger.

Nicole Simmen, how does this time feel right now? So shortly before the ESC kicks off?

It's a very intense and exciting time. Professionally, it's the most unique thing I've ever experienced. The final decisions are made just before the start.

How did it come about that you're writing the ESC moderation texts for the three hosts?

I am the executive producer of the SRF show "Happy Day" and work as a writer for formats such as the Sports Awards and Comedy Awards. Thanks to these many years of show experience, I was asked to write for the ESC.

A kind of accolade?

Yes, you could say that.

What is the biggest challenge at the moment?

We are currently working on versions 23 to 27 of the show scripts. Content has to be constantly adapted for various reasons. Everything is tightly timed and in English - and a large team has to be aware of every change.

In an interview with blue News, Hazel Brugger revealed that working with Sandra Studer and Michelle Hunziker feels like a kind of patchwork family. Are you part of it now too?

I think I've made it into the family after months of working together, yes. In the background, we work closely together as editors, writers and production team - we grow together. This project brings us all closer because it's the biggest job of everyone's career. We trust each other, value each other privately and go through this journey together - no matter what happens. You're on stage, I'm in the pit with the emergency cards in case the prompter breaks down. You never know ...

How is the final show divided up? Will Michelle Hunziker host the main part?

No one is the star. Michelle Hunziker joins us fresh from the Grand Final after the two semi-finals, while Hazel and Sandra bring their experience from the semi-final shows. We're reshuffling the cards - at eye level.

As the comedian of the trio, Hazel Brugger has the most difficult part. Humor is always a balancing act. She has to make jokes that work with an international audience. How did you develop that together?

That was indeed a challenge. Hazel knows exactly where her strengths lie - that's great. She's a big ESC fan and brings a lot of self-irony without ever being disrespectful. We thought about it together: What can you laugh about, at home and abroad, and what is not possible? The ESC loves irony, but not malice. It was extremely exciting to find this tone with her. We worked together to see whether the content and tone were right. I'm not a classic comedy writer - and I learned a lot from her.

How much freedom do you have in presenting the show - after all, it's a gigantic show with 150 million viewers?

There are strict guidelines for the voting - every second counts. But we also have slots that we were able to organize freely in terms of content.

How much Swissness is celebrated? How much alphorn and the Alps are there?

That's exactly the problem - Swissness often has negative connotations. You immediately think of the Heidibähnli train at the airport or clichés. As a Swiss person, I sometimes think: "Jesus Christ, that's unpleasant." But Switzerland has so many different sides, including musical traditions that give us goosebumps - for us as well as for international viewers. We deliberately show stereotypes, but with a wink. In the end, we want Europe to realize what Switzerland is all about outside of raclette, chocolate and banks. And no, Heidi won't be jumping out of every summit.

Have you had any discussions with the organizers of the 2024 ESC show in Malmö?

Yes, with the Swedish head writer. His tips were worth their weight in gold for me - especially about timing and typical mistakes. He told me: "The week of the show will be the worst week of your life." But I should enjoy every minute of this unique experience. And I will.

What surprised you about working with the presenters?

How passionate they all are about it. They got stuck in - plowed through with me, laughed together, discussed, talked on the phone late into the night. They are involved with every pore.

What do you want to remember about the ESC 2025 in Basel?

I hope that everyone takes away a wow moment. And the feeling of having been welcome - in the country where the ESC was born.

