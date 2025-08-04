ESC star Lucio Corsi has conquered the charts with his hit "Volevo essere un duro". At the weekend, the Tuscan cantautore honored Locarno with a concert. blue News was there and met him for an interview.
- Tuscan singer Lucio Corsi wowed the audience at the ESC with his hit song "Volevo essere un duro", which landed him in 5th place.
- The 31-year-old performed at the Rotonda Festival in Locarno. blue News editor Paolo Beretta met the ESC singer for an interview shortly before his brilliant performance.
Lucio Corsi has been a household name to non-italophile music lovers since his magnificent performance at the Eurovision Song Contest in Basel 2025.
The cantautore from Tuscany with his own glam-rock look has since built up a large fan base. The venue for his concert on August 2 at the Rotonda in Locarno is packed.
The 31-year-old's concert thrilled the crowd - including blue News editor Paolo Beretta: "This is the universal magic of music that knows no age," he enthuses.
It is the captivating energy of the words and notes of a modern minstrel. It is the magic of Lucio Corsi that enchants Locarno on this evening.
