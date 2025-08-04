ESC star Lucio Corsi has conquered the charts with his hit "Volevo essere un duro". At the weekend, the Tuscan cantautore honored Locarno with a concert. blue News was there and met him for an interview.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Tuscan singer Lucio Corsi wowed the audience at the ESC with his hit song "Volevo essere un duro", which landed him in 5th place.

The 31-year-old performed at the Rotonda Festival in Locarno. blue News editor Paolo Beretta met the ESC singer for an interview shortly before his brilliant performance. Show more

Lucio Corsi has been a household name to non-italophile music lovers since his magnificent performance at the Eurovision Song Contest in Basel 2025.

The cantautore from Tuscany with his own glam-rock look has since built up a large fan base. The venue for his concert on August 2 at the Rotonda in Locarno is packed.

The 31-year-old's concert thrilled the crowd - including blue News editor Paolo Beretta: "This is the universal magic of music that knows no age," he enthuses.

It is the captivating energy of the words and notes of a modern minstrel. It is the magic of Lucio Corsi that enchants Locarno on this evening.

