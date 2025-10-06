Tina Turner's son: Ike Turner Junior died at the age of 67 Ike Turner Jr. (right) and his father Ike at the Grammy Awards in 2007. Image: IMAGO/i Images Rock singer Tina Turner died on May 24, 2023 in Zurich. Image: Stefan Hesse/dpa The singer had a son, Ronnie, with Ike Turner. Tina Turner also adopted the two children Michael and Ike, who were brought into the marriage by her late ex-husband. The picture shows the Turner couple during a concert at the Kongresshaus Zurich in 1975. Image: Keystone Tina Turner's son: Ike Turner Junior died at the age of 67 Ike Turner Jr. (right) and his father Ike at the Grammy Awards in 2007. Image: IMAGO/i Images Rock singer Tina Turner died on May 24, 2023 in Zurich. Image: Stefan Hesse/dpa The singer had a son, Ronnie, with Ike Turner. Tina Turner also adopted the two children Michael and Ike, who were brought into the marriage by her late ex-husband. The picture shows the Turner couple during a concert at the Kongresshaus Zurich in 1975. Image: Keystone

Ike Turner Jr, the son of music legends Tina and Ike Turner, has died at the age of 67. According to media reports, Turner died last Saturday in a hospital in Los Angeles.

Ike Turner Junior is dead.

The adopted son of rock legend Tina Turner, who died in 2023, died of kidney failure last Saturday, October 4, in a hospital in Los Angeles.

Tina Turner's niece Jacqueline Bullock confirmed the death to the US news portal TMZ.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the death of my cousin Ike Turner Jr," Bullock said. She added: "Junior was more than a cousin to me, he was more of a brother, as we grew up together in the same famous family."

"Tina Turner is the only mother I've ever known"

Ike Jr. was born in 1958 as the son of Ike Turner Sr. and Lorraine Taylor. A little later, Ike and Tina Turner became a couple. They married in 1962 and Tina Turner subsequently adopted Ike Jr.

Ike Jr. grew up in the midst of his famous parents' hectic touring life. "Tina raised me from the age of two. She's the only mother I've ever known, Ike Turner Jr. told the British newspaper 'Mail on Sunday' in 2018.

However, he also said that his parents had little presence in his life during his childhood: "We were raised by domestic servants - my parents were away eleven months of the year."

Ike Turner Jr. worked as his mother's sound engineer

At a young age, Ike Jr. worked with his father and ran his father's recording studio, among other things. After Tina and Ike Turner separated, he also briefly worked as a sound engineer for his mother.

In 2007, Ike Jr. received a Grammy together with his father for the blues album "Risin' With The Blues". It was Ike Turner's last studio album - ten months later, the musician died of a cocaine overdose at the age of 76.

It is known that Ike Jr. also had repeated problems with drugs. Shortly before Tina Turner's death on May 24, 2023, he was stopped by the police in the US state of Texas because of a faulty light on his car.

During the investigation of the vehicle, the officers found drugs. A total of 1.7 grams of crack cocaine and 0.8 grams of methamphetamine, also known as crystal meth, were reportedly found.

