Katy Perry plans to take a short ten-minute trip into space with five other women today, Monday. Image: IMAGO/imageSPACE

Lauren Sánchez, the fiancée of Jeff Bezos, is heading into space on Monday with five other women - including Katy Perry. The singer shows on Instagram what she will be wearing during the short trip.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Katy Perry is taking a short ten-minute trip into space today, Monday.

On her Instagram profile, the 40-year-old singer now shows which suit she and the five other women will be wearing.

The post with three photos gives a foretaste of the all-female crew for the flight into space. Show more

Lauren Sánchez, the fiancée of Amazon boss Jeff Bezos, is flying into space with five other women today, Monday, from 3.30 p.m. CEST.

Presenter Gayle King, scientists Aisha Bowe and Amanda Nguyen, entrepreneur Kerianne Flynn and pop star Katy Perry will also be taking part in the flight on the "New Shepard" from Bezos' space company Blue Origin.

The 40-year-old singer now shows on her Instagram profile what suits the six women will be wearing on their short trip into space.

The celebrity sextet wears blue spacesuits

In the first picture, Kerry poses with the five other women who will be joining her on this special journey.

In the photos, the sextet is wearing blue spacesuits. Each person's name is written on the chest.

The approximately ten-minute journey will take the five women to an altitude of around 100 kilometers - including a short period of weightlessness.

The rocket will be launched in the Texan desert near Van Horn and will fly largely automatically. However, the launch date may change at short notice due to weather conditions.

Blue Origin has been offering short trips for space tourists for several years. Ten of these have been successfully completed to date. According to the information provided, a total of 52 people have taken part. Founder Bezos himself was on board the first flight three years ago.

More videos from the department