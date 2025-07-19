  1. Residential Customers
Humpensatz reading on the Gurten "Today you will meet a person who will soon be very important to you"

Bruno Bötschi

19.7.2025

Reading the Humpensatz is not difficult: the symbols are easy to recognize and the interpretation is simple. blue News host Bettina Bestgen looks into their future with visitors at the Gurtenfestival.

19.07.2025, 12:30

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • blue News host Bettina Bestgen looks into a beer stein with some visitors at the Gurtenfestival to find out more about the future.
  • Reading the hump sentence is not a complicated matter: the symbols are easy to recognize and the interpretation is obvious.
  • With a bit of common sense, it is also very easy to combine the symbols and deduce a meaning.
Show more

blue News host Bettina Bestgen tries her hand at fortune-telling at this year's Gurtenfestival and looks into a beer stein with visitors to find out more about their future.

Reading the hump sentence is not difficult: the symbols are easy to recognize, the interpretation simple.

And the great thing is that there is always a surprise or two in store.

Festival visitor doubts Bestgen's abilities

However, Bettina Bestgen soon found out at the Gurten that not everyone believed in her fortune-telling abilities.

When she predicted to a festival visitor that he would soon meet someone very important to him at this year's Gurten, he replied emotionlessly:

"I doubt it."

