Reading the Humpensatz is not difficult: the symbols are easy to recognize and the interpretation is simple. blue News host Bettina Bestgen looks into their future with visitors at the Gurtenfestival.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you blue News host Bettina Bestgen looks into a beer stein with some visitors at the Gurtenfestival to find out more about the future.

Reading the hump sentence is not a complicated matter: the symbols are easy to recognize and the interpretation is obvious.

With a bit of common sense, it is also very easy to combine the symbols and deduce a meaning. Show more

blue News host Bettina Bestgen tries her hand at fortune-telling at this year's Gurtenfestival and looks into a beer stein with visitors to find out more about their future.

Reading the hump sentence is not difficult: the symbols are easy to recognize, the interpretation simple.

And the great thing is that there is always a surprise or two in store.

Festival visitor doubts Bestgen's abilities

However, Bettina Bestgen soon found out at the Gurten that not everyone believed in her fortune-telling abilities.

When she predicted to a festival visitor that he would soon meet someone very important to him at this year's Gurten, he replied emotionlessly:

"I doubt it."

More videos from the department