From the festival stage to the heart of the fans: In an interview with blue News, British singer Tom Gregory talks about stage fright, personal songs and why he wishes he had sought help earlier.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Tom Gregory performed in front of 13,000 fans at the Energy Star Night and was happy about his third participation.

The singer talks openly to blue News about nervousness before performances and his personal development, including dealing with mental health.

In his new single, he deals with personal experiences and emphasizes the importance of therapy and honest communication about mental problems.

Watch the whole interview in the video. Show more

13,000 people cheer as Tom Gregory takes to the stage. British singer Tom Gregory is taking part in Energy Star Night for the third time. blue News meets the singer after his performance.

"I thought they wouldn't invite me back, but they did. I'm super happy," says the 29-year-old in conversation. Even though he hopes to come back next year, he thinks about age with a wink: "I'll be 30 then. Is that old in the music industry?"

"I'm still waiting for my most embarrassing moment"

Gregory has avoided embarrassing mishaps so far - at least on stage. "I feel like I haven't had that moment yet, but it will probably come," he says with a laugh. In the past, when nobody knew his songs, it was bad if he forgot the lyrics.

Today, the audience sings along - that makes things a lot easier. But he is still nervous: "Five minutes before the gig, I realize: Oh oh, I have to play now."

New song, old wounds

Gregory's new single takes a more serious tone - it's about mental health and his own past. "I wouldn't have talked about it in the past, but now it's important to me," he explains.

The singer talks openly about his therapy: "It completely changed my life. I wish I had done it sooner." The fact that social media often conveys the wrong images to young people worries him: "Everything looks so simple - but it's not."

Watch the video to find out what he tells us about talking about problems.