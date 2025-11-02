Tony Hadley comes to Zurich with his band. The photo is from his 2024 concert in Mantua, Italy. IMAGO/Independent Photo Agency Int.

He was the voice of Spandau Ballet - today Tony Hadley fills stages around the world with his Fabulous TH Band. On November 6, the Brit will be on stage in Zurich and tells blue News why he is happier as a solo artist - and which dreams are still open.

Carlotta Henggeler

Hadley emphasizes that he is happier as a solo artist than he used to be with the band.

Despite the challenges of streaming, he remains optimistic, loves live performances and dreams of a role in a Hollywood blockbuster. Show more

Tony, when you go on tour, you leave your family behind for a long time. How do you deal with saying goodbye?

Sometimes it's really bad. In the past, in the USA, I was sometimes away for three or four months. Nowadays I try to limit it to four to six weeks - most of us in the Fabulous TH Band have younger children. Of course I miss my wife and children, but music is my life. I love singing and performing - it's just part of the job.

What can fans expect in Zurich?

The most important thing is: give the people what they want to hear! Nobody comes to a concert to hear twelve songs from the new album. The fans want to hear the classics like "True", "Gold", "Only When You Leave" or "Through the Barricades". I play all the hits - and sprinkle in two or three new songs. The main thing is that everyone has fun!

Doesn't it ever get boring singing the same songs?

No, never! Firstly, they're great songs, and secondly, every audience is different. Every show has its own energy. I love that!

Your voice still sounds incredibly strong. What's your secret?

I take good care of myself - sleep is the most important thing. And every young singer should have a singing teacher or coach. I was lucky enough to work with the Canadian opera singer Pamela Dodds. The voice is like a muscle: you have to warm it up, train it and use it properly.

Are there places where you particularly enjoy performing?

To be honest, anywhere that will have us! We are a close-knit group, good friends with a great sense of humor. Whether it's Europe or anywhere else - we play because we love it.

How has the music business changed since the 80s?

You used to save your pocket money, go to the record store, buy an album and listen to it up and down - you appreciated the music. Today, you can get everything instantly through streaming. On the one hand, that's great because music is so accessible, but the value of music has been lost. Fortunately, people at least still want to see live concerts.

Is streaming a curse or a blessing?

Both. It's great because you can listen to music from all over the world instantly. But streaming pays artists almost nothing - young musicians in particular have hardly any chance of making a living from it.

The hitmakers from Spandau Ballet: Steve Norman, Tony Hadley and Gary Kemp (from left to right). The band took part in the "Live Aid for Africa" concert at Wembley Stadium in 1985. IMAGO/Avalon.red

What was it like for you to leave Spandau Ballet - was it emotionally difficult?

Not really. I just reached the point in 2017 where I knew I couldn't do it anymore. I've been a solo artist for much longer than I've ever been part of Spandau Ballet. I have great musicians around me, I'm working on a new big band album and touring worldwide - I love where I am today.

Which artists inspire you these days?

I like Sam Fender - he reminds me a bit of Bruce Springsteen. I also love Youngblood, The Wombats and Foals. When it comes to women, I really like Zara Larsson, Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan. But I would like to see more strong male voices in pop music again.

Is there another dream project you would like to do?

I've already done musicals and TV - Chicago in London's West End, for example. But I would love to be in a Hollywood blockbuster one day. It doesn't matter whether it's good or bad - the main thing is to be in it! And yes, I'd probably rather be the villain (laughs).

What would you like to say to your Swiss fans?

I'm really looking forward to Switzerland! I've been here many times - skiing, hiking, just enjoying myself. It's a beautiful country. So come along, sing along, have fun - and look forward to a few new songs!

