First dress rehearsal of the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 in Vienna: Estonia performs with Vanilla Ninja and the song "Too Epic To Be True". Alma Bengtsson

Give school marks to the songs of the ESC stars and show who is at the top of your list. The Eurovision Song Contest school grades check - from 6 to 1.

Petar Marjanović

Final spurt before the ESC 2026 in Vienna: the mega show is just around the corner and rehearsals are in full swing.

Now it's your turn - rate all the acts in the school grade check and declare your favorite.

It's easy to play along: play the chorus and give the song a grade - just like in the Swiss school system. 1 is failing, 4 is sufficient and 6 is the best grade.

Eurovision 2026 – Deine Noten Bewerte alle 35 Songs mit einer Schweizer Schulnote. Tipp: Refrain abspielen, dann benoten. Video wird geladen … ▶ Refrain abspielen Meine Note 4 genügend 1 – schlecht 4 – genügend 6 – super Bewerten & weiter → ✓ Alle Songs bewertet! Deine 35 Noten wurden gespeichert. Fortschritt 0 von 35 bewertet

The video interview with Veronica Fusaro