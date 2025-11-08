  1. Residential Customers
Three times at the Hallenstadion Trauffer: "I have no idea what we earn"

Carlotta Henggeler

8.11.2025

The Hallenstadion in Zurich will be dominated by Trauffer this weekend: the Bernese folk musician will be performing three times. blue News met the successful singer backstage before his shows.

08.11.2025, 13:53

No time? blue News summarizes for you

The catering buffet is ready, a relaxed Trauffer drinks a coffee backstage - at lunchtime it's still quiet before the big concert rush. This weekend, Zurich's Hallenstadion belongs to the Bernese Büetzer musician and his band: he is performing three times this weekend.

A Herculean task.

Nervous? Marc A. Trauffer says: "I'm not just three times nervous, I'm thirty times nervous! It's all a bit much, really big. Three shows within 26 hours - I hope my voice holds out."

Trauffer on his three concerts and income

It's still chilled out in the catering area, but the main hall has been hammered and carpentered since 5am. The big stage is being spruced up for the Heubode party - all designed and built by Trauffer and his team.

Trauffer performs for his fans big and small. Who is the more demanding audience? Not an easy question: "The children's concert is a black box," says the 46-year-old.

Trauffer has big plans for his concerts - including with musical guests on stage. He is still keeping all the acts involved a secret. And the income? Will Trauffer be able to go on vacation for three months after the three concerts - with his family?

He talks about this and much more in the video above.

