Energy Air is taking place in Thun on Saturday - with an international line-up, tens of thousands of fans and a big end-of-summer party in the open air.

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Saturday, September 6, 2025 , the 13th Energy Air will take place in Thun with over 20,000 visitors, doors open at 3.30 pm and the concert starts at 6.00 pm.

International and national acts such as Amy Macdonald, Michael Patrick Kelly, Leony, Ray Dalton, Calum Scott and Anna Rossinelli will be performing on stage.

Arrival is possible by special trains and buses or with limited parking spaces; there will also be an after-show party and a livestream.

22.04 hrs "Müeh mit de Chüeh" sings dei Stockhorn Arena and Trauffer goes off Trauffer yodels and everyone joins in. blue News It wouldn't be Energy if there wasn't a surprise planned for the end. Trauffer comes and shows that dialect deserves the same stage as international pop stars. It's a home game for him, as the 46-year-old grew up in the Thun-Brienz region. So the joy on his side should be great. He makes the stage shake with his songs. On Saturday, he performs "Sennensinger", "Heubode Geissepeter Traktor Gipfel" and "Müeh mit de Chüeh".

21.44 hrs Moser & Schelker make the stadium walls shake The two released their own song on Friday, called "Nr. 1". blue News It's Moser & Schelker's turn. The almost obligatory DJ interlude is also a must this year. The Energy presenter duo are DJs in their private lives and also show what they can do here in Thun. And they can, if you watch the visitors. The crowd parties and the stadium shakes.

21:24 Calum Scott moves with his voice He won a casting show and is performing in front of 20,000 people today. blue News And the program continues. Calum Scott became famous in 2015 with his moving performance of Robyn's "Dancing on My Own" on Britain's Got Talent, which earned him the coveted Golden Buzzer. In 2016, his version of the song became the best-selling single of the summer in the UK and reached number 2 in the charts. In Thun, Scott enchants with his soft tones and the songs "At Your Worst", "Roots", You Are The Reason" and "Dancing On My Own"

21:21 Three minutes in the spotlight Mikael has won the karaoke competition. blue News Energy set up a karaoke station at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 in Basel. In a competition, someone could win a moment on stage. And today is the day. At Energy Air, the winner Mikael gets to sing a song - in front of 20,000 people.

8.54 pm The crowd goes wild and Ray Dalton delivers Ray Dalton is originally from the USA. Energy Ray Dalton is a Seattle-based singer and songwriter whose powerful, soulful, emotional voice builds a unique bridge between gospel, pop and R&B. With the global anthem "Can't Hold Us", featuring Macklemore & Ryan Lewis - the song went platinum in the USA in 2013 and paved the way for Dalton's international breakthrough. In Thun, he rocks the stage with the hits "Can't Hold Us", "All We Got", "Call It Love", "Thee Unknown", "Do It Again" and "In My Bondes".

20.37 hrs Jule X makes Thun dance Jule X on the Energy Air stage. blue News Jule X, whose real name is Luc Julian Peyer, comes from Oberbottigen near Bern and has established himself as one of the most exciting rap acts in Switzerland at the moment with his edgy dialect rap lyrics and unmistakable style. His breakthrough came in 2021 with the track "Dr DJ isch", which quickly catapulted him into the local hip-hop scene. In Thun, he will be performing the songs "Pakistan", "TGV", "Sunnebank", "Julä Bitte" and "Zistig".

20.21 hrs Amy Macdonald makes the stage shake She wows the fans with her classics. blue News And then the next music great. Amy Macdonald is one of the UK's most successful singer-songwriters. She made her international breakthrough in 2007 with her debut album "This Is the Life". In Thun, she will get fans singing along in the arena with her hits "Is This What You've Been Waiting For?", "Mr. Rock & Roll", "Slow It Down" and "This Is The Life".

20:17 Nemo surprises the Energy Air crowd Nemo at the Energy Air. blue News The surprise act everyone has been waiting for. Nemo performs at Energy Air. In May 2024, Nemo created a historic moment: Nemo won the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö with the song "The Code" - the first openly non-binary person ever, and the third Swiss victory after Lys Assia (1956) and Céline Dion (1988). Today Nemo performs hits such as "The Code", "Casanova" and "God's A Raver".

7.56 pm Now it's Leony's turn and the crowd goes wild Leony gets the crowd dancing. blue News German pop singer Leony (actually Leonie Burger) has developed from a casting participant to a household name in German-language pop in a very short space of time. Her hit "Faded Love" (2021) catapulted her to the top of the charts, followed by successes such as "Remedy" and "Somewhere in Between". In Thun, the 28-year-old will be performing her hits "Faded Love", "By your Side", "I can Feel" and "Remedy".

7.48 pm Michael Patrick Kelly goes to shake hands Michael Patrick Kelly inspires young and old. During his performance, the singer gets off the stage and greets the fans. The crowd goes wild and everyone wants to hit Patrick Kelly. The crowd goes wild. Energy

7.33 pm Michael Patrick Kelly captivates the crowd Michael Patrick Kelly is one of the greatest pop musicians. bllue News Now comes one of the biggest stars of this year's Energy Air. Michael Patrick Kelly is one of Germany's most successful musicians. In the Stockhorn Arena, he performs the hits "Wonders", "The One", "Blurry Eyes", "Throwback", "ID" and "Beautiful Madness". Even before the concert, dozens of fans queued up to see the Irish-born musician briefly as he entered the arena.

7.30 p.m. Samab and bossa nova at Energy Air Mari Froes sings her viral hit "Vaitimbora". Energy Here comes Mari Froes. She is one of the most promising talents of the new generation of Música Popular Brasileira (MPB). With a gentle voice and impressive maturity, she combines traditional rhythms such as samba, bossa nova and baião with elements of jazz and rock - giving her music an unmistakable sound identity. In Thun, she performs her hit "Vaitimbora".

7.18 pm The big Kamrad fan has made it Sofie holds up her sign to Kamrad. blue News Sofie has made it. The big Kamrad fan has already told blue News before the stadium that she really wants to throw a bag with an autograph request onto the stage. At the front of the line, blue News meets Sofie again - and she has made it. She says enthusiastically: "I think he picked it up."

19.01 Kamrad rocks the stage and the audience dances along Kamrad on the Energy Air stage. Blue News The German singer Kamrad (real name: Tim Kamrad) has established himself as one of the most striking newcomers in German-language pop in recent years. He made his breakthrough in 2022 with his single "I Believe". In Thun, the 28-year-old will be performing 5 hits. With "Friends", "Feel Alive", "So Good", "Be Mine" and his big hit "I Believe", he gets the crowd dancing.

18:43 Amaya Gloor inspires with calm tones and Tina Turner cover Amaya Gloor sings "The Best" by Tina Turner. blue News For singer Amaya Gloor, it's almost a home game. The 22-year-old grew up in Interlaken in the Bernese Oberland. She combines emotional depth with catchy pop melodies in her music - and does so with visible pride in her Costa Rican and Jamaican roots. She performs her hits "The Best" and "Walk Alone" at Energy Air.

18.31 hrs Breakdown at Energy Air - microphone there, sound not Ásdís on the Energy stage. blue News There's a glitch right at the start of Energy Air. When Icelandic singer Ásdís comes on stage, her microphone doesn't work. After a brief moment, the problem was solved. Her comment: "So this has never happened to me before." Icelandic singer Ásdís, who has lived in Berlin since 2016, is considered one of the most exciting newcomers in European pop. With her clear voice and a sound that combines electronic beats with emotional songwriting, she has made a name for herself in a short space of time. Ásdís first became known through features with acts such as Glockenbach and Daði Freyr, before making her breakthrough as a solo artist with her debut single "Angel Eyes" in 2023. Today she is performing three songs in Thun. With "Dirty Dancing", "Pick Up" and "Angel Eyes", she'll get the crowd going.

Kiss camera at Energy Air Daniel Studer snogging Amaya Gloor? Just a joke. blue News There are plenty of surprises at Energy Air. Vivi Kunkler and Daniel Studer, the fashion writer duo from Basel, presented the viral scene of the snogging CEO on the so-called kiss cam. But the smooching continues. The cameras keep an eye on the visitors. You can win a hundred franc voucher. The visitors make out happily. blue News

18:13 Former Sunrise Avenue guitarist is now out on his own Riku Rajamaa was the lead guitarist of Sunrise Avgenue. Energy The program is tightly timed. Immediately after Moser & Schelker's welcome, the next act takes to the stage. The Finn, Riku Rajamaa, was already on stage as lead guitarist with singer Samu Haber from Sunrise Avenue before his solo career. Back then, they landed big hits like "Hollywood Hills". Today he stands alone on the big Energy Air stage. With the songs "Hollywood Hills" and "Better Off With Love", he gets the place shaking.

Moser & Schelker on stage The fashion writer duo Moser & Schelker greet the crowd. Will the DJ duo surprise with their first own song? Together with Dodo, Heinzmann and EAZ Schelker & Moser surprise with their own song

6.10 pm The first surprise act right at the start Anna Rossinelli and Noah Veraguth on stage. blue News Energy Air surprises right from the start with a special guest. Noah Veraguth, the singer from Pegasus, performs with Anna Rossinelli.

6.02 pm Anna Rossinelli opens with power Anna Rossinelli on the Energy stage. blue News Anna Rossinelli makes the start. She performs her two songs "Heat" and "Victoria Line". "Heat" is her new single and combines party with a crisp beat. The Basel native has long been an integral part of the Swiss music scene. She became famous through her participation in the ESC 2011.

18.00 hrs Let the party begin Here we go. Energy Air 2025 has officially begun and is celebrating the finale of the summer. 20,000 people have been busy texting, calling and applying for tickets.

5.53 pm "Called 100 times" The couple is looking forward to Energy Air. blue News A couple is looking forward to the atmosphere in the stadium. They say: "We called 100 times. We've done everything we can to be here." They called for tickets during working hours, they say with a grin.

4.33 p.m. A little one dreams big This family is looking forward to Kamrad the most. blue News Little Sofia is here with her mom for the third time. She has brought the sign for Kamrad, as well as a small bag with a bracelet and her address - with a request for an autograph. She wants to hand the whole bag to Kamrad during the concert. She has already brought a sign for Alvaro Soler. "My name is Sofia" was written on it. Soler then waved at her. We're keeping our fingers crossed that she's successful this year too.

16:06 "I must have texted 20 times" The two visitors are looking forward to all the acts. blue News The crowd gathers at the gates of the Stockhorn Arena. Visitors have been able to enter the grounds since 3.30 pm. Some can hardly wait. Including two women. One of them says: "I must have texted 20 times." This is her fourth time at Energy Air and she is looking forward to all the acts.

3.17 pm Something must have leaked out "Dear Paddy - there are some nice people waiting for you." blue News Michael Patrick Kelly's groupies are waiting for their star. They've been in the underground parking garage for two hours waiting for the star. Because the Stockhorn Arena is adjacent to a shopping center. It is supposed to remain a secret where the stars arrive, but apparently it has leaked out. The fans have come just for Paddy - even from Luxembourg and Germany.

15:13 Energy Air 2025 and you're there live The big summer finale is coming up today. Energy Air 2025 is taking place today in the Stockhorn Arena in Thun. The gates open at 3.30 pm. blue News will be there live and ticking for you. We ticker for you. blue News Show more

The time has come. Energy Air is entering the next round. On Saturday, the big end-of-summer party will take place for the 11th time. The first concert starts at 6.00 pm, with doors opening at 3.30 pm and ending at around 10.15 pm. The festival is held in the open air - completely independent of the weather.

Tickets are free, but difficult to get. To get a ticket, you have to call Radio Energy, send a text message or try your luck online. It's definitely worth it for the winners - the names on the setlist speak for themselves.

The acts on Saturday Leony, hit producer with energetic live performances.

Michael Patrick Kelly, who already wowed at Energy Air in Bern in 2017.

Anna Rossinelli, charming singer with an unmistakable voice.

Kamrad, live act with a large audience.

ÁSDÍS, Icelandic newcomer with atmospheric electro-pop.

Amy Macdonald, performing for the first time - with rousing songs.

Jule X, Bernese rapper ("Dr DJ isch") - one of the hottest Swiss rap acts.

Ray Dalton, US singer with energetic performances.

Calum Scott, brings an emotional goosebump atmosphere to the stage.

Riku Rajamaa, Finnish guitarist and singer-songwriter with his own sound. Show more

How to get there - and back again

By public transport: SBB provides special trains that run especially for the festival. Tickets to the "Thun, Arena Thun" stop are required, otherwise there is a bus service.

Extra buses will run between Thun station and Stockhorn Arena from 14.00 to 00.30. Additional buses will run to the after-show party at the Hotel Seepark from 22.45.

By car: Parking spaces are limited, only accessible with P+R signs. There is a shuttle bus from the parking lot to the arena. Parking tickets (CHF 20.-) are available in the webshop - but are limited.

What can you expect on site?

In addition to the concerts, Energy Air also offers an after-show party from 10.30 pm at Hotel Seepark (admission CHF 10, from 18 years). In addition, the show will be broadcast live on energy.ch/air for all those staying at home.

Various food stands in the Stockhorn Arena will provide the necessary refreshments. Other attractions offer entertainment alongside the stage program. And that's what it takes, because many people come to Thun.

In previous years, over 20,000 music fans have come to Thun - for example in 2022, when 13 national and international acts performed. A similarly large audience is also expected for 2025.

