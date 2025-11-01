Folk musician Trauffer fills the Hallenstadion in Zurich twice in a row at the beginning of November. Things are going well for the Bernese musician, both musically and commercially. But he was plagued by doubts for a long time, he tells TV presenter Claudia Lässer.

Folk musician Trauffer is a great hustler and a visionary - and his calculations are working out: At the beginning of November, the charismatic musician from the Bernese Oberland will be playing twice at Zurich's Hallenstadion.

His adventure hotel and wooden toy factory are flourishing, and his second biography was recently published - written by his wife Brigitte. A flight of fancy - not without turbulence. Marc A. Trauffer, as he is known by his real name, questioned his abilities at the beginning of his music career.

"I doubted myself for a very long time," says the 46-year-old on "Lässer". But music was his big dream. Those close to him tried to persuade him to quit.

"You can't deliver a bigger disaster"

And if you want to achieve your - ambitious - goals, you have to be prepared to fail. He never claimed to be the best musician, he says, "but that was my dream".

Looking back on his career and his first album, Trauffer says: "My first solo album? You can't deliver a bigger disaster than that."

During his first tour, he realized that he wanted to be a different kind of artist - and so he found his way. Trauffer: "I want people to stand on the benches, have fun and take a break from their lives."

Trauffer: "A few times at the limit"

The three shows in Zurich's Hallenstadion are coming up soon - and Trauffer has respect for them: "I'm thinking more about everything - maybe it's my age," he says. He used to just strap on his guitar and run onto the stage. Today, his thoughts continue to circle: Is everything going well? Can I do the lyrics?

In general, he always has a lot on his mind. Trauffer admits: "I've already reached the limit a few times."

Why and where things haven't always gone smoothly for Trauffer - and why he believes in failure, he tells Claudia Lässer in the talk.

