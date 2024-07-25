Travis Kelce won the Superbowl with the Kansas City Chiefs on February 11, 2024. Taylor Swift was also there to congratulate him after the win. IMAGO/UPI Photo

Little time becomes even less: as Travis Kelce now has to train again for the new football season and Taylor Swift is on tour in Europe, their long-distance relationship is being put to the test.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift spent the summer together before Kelce had to return to Kansas City Chiefs training camp.

Despite the challenges of a long-distance relationship, they both make an effort to spend as much time together as possible and are very happy together.

Kelce begins the new NFL season while Swift is on tour in Germany and Poland, further testing their relationship. Show more

The turbulent summer between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift is coming to an end as the Kansas City Chiefs football player heads back to training camp in Missouri after a summer of work and travel with his girlfriend Taylor.

He told People magazine that he wants to spend every moment with Swift before he has to devote his life to football again.

The relationship between the US pop star and football player is not an easy one. They are often in different cities, if not countries. But they want to spend as much time together as humanly possible. Their relationship will soon be a year old.

Kelce in "football mode", Swift on tour

As an insider explains: "It's definitely hard being so far apart, but they're trying very hard. They are so in love and very, very happy together. All their friends and family can see that."

Now, however, things are likely to get a little more difficult as Travis Kelce is back in "football mode". On July 21, he and his teammates went back to training camp for the new NFL season. Meanwhile, girlfriend Taylor is on tour in Germany before traveling to Poland.

