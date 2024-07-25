The turbulent summer between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift is coming to an end as the Kansas City Chiefs football player heads back to training camp in Missouri after a summer of work and travel with his girlfriend Taylor.
He told People magazine that he wants to spend every moment with Swift before he has to devote his life to football again.
The relationship between the US pop star and football player is not an easy one. They are often in different cities, if not countries. But they want to spend as much time together as humanly possible. Their relationship will soon be a year old.
Kelce in "football mode", Swift on tour
As an insider explains: "It's definitely hard being so far apart, but they're trying very hard. They are so in love and very, very happy together. All their friends and family can see that."
Now, however, things are likely to get a little more difficult as Travis Kelce is back in "football mode". On July 21, he and his teammates went back to training camp for the new NFL season. Meanwhile, girlfriend Taylor is on tour in Germany before traveling to Poland.