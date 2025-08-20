A documentary about the British rock star Ozzy Osbourne has now been removed from the program by the BBC (archive image). Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/dpa

The BBC TV channel has dropped a documentary about Ozzy Osbourne from its program at short notice. The rock legend died just a few weeks ago, and now the planned film has apparently caused displeasure.

Maximilian Haase

No time? blue News summarizes for you The British TV station BBC has dropped a film about the late rock star Ozzy Osbourne from its program at short notice.

Tensions between the broadcaster and Osbourne's family are said to have prevented the documentary "Coming Home" from being broadcast.

The format, originally planned as a series, was also to contain very intimate footage. Show more

The death of Ozzy Osbourne on July 22 shocked millions of music fans worldwide. Just a few weeks later, an emotional documentary was supposed to be broadcast in honor of the rock legend, who died at the age of 76 - but the BBC TV channel has now cancelled it from its schedule at short notice.

"Coming Home", an announced film about the last months of Ozzy Osbourne's life, had been scheduled for August 18. However, according to the British tabloid "The Sun", tensions with the Osbourne family have now prevented the broadcast. Official reasons for the program change were not given by the BBC.

The documentary was originally planned as a ten-part series entitled "Home To Roost" and was to follow Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne on their return to the UK. However, after the musician's sudden death, the project became a single film. Osbourne's family is said not to have liked this.

Documentary to include intimate footage

According to reports, the relatives attached great importance to the tone of the documentary, which is said to contain some very intimate footage - including a joint interview with Ozzy and Sharon in their final weeks.

In the end, the family is said to have got the impression that the British TV station is now more interested in getting the project on air faster than the competition - and not in paying tribute to the singer.

The streaming service Paramount+ is also working on a documentary about Ozzy Osbourne and, according to insiders, has put the BBC under time pressure.

A new broadcast date for the documentary is not yet known. Those responsible at the BBC merely stated that the film had been "postponed in the program". Fans of the rock legend will therefore have to be patient for the time being.