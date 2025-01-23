In an auction starting today, January 23, 99 of Jürgens' personal items will be auctioned off. These include his transparent grand piano and his bathrobe. The proceeds will go to young people in need.

No time? blue News summarizes for you On January 23, Sotheby's will launch an auction of 99 personal items from Udo Jürgens, including his iconic bathrobe and a transparent grand piano.

Highlights include a white Hugo Boss suit, a mahogany desk, as well as Swiss awards and works of art such as a sculpture by Jean Arp.

The proceeds of the auction, which runs until January 30, will benefit young people in need; the items were selected by Jürgens' family. Show more

The auction of Udo Jürgens' personal belongings starts on January 23 at 3 pm.

Fans of the famous entertainer can bid on 99 unique items at Sotheby's, including the legendary transparent concert grand piano and a signed bathrobe.

Among the auction items are also patent leather tap shoes, a white Hugo Boss suit, a personalized gold fountain pen and a mahogany desk. Particularly noteworthy is the transparent concert grand piano, which is listed with an estimated price of 20,000 to 30,000 euros.

Another highlight is the white bathrobe in which Udo Jürgens often gave his encores. This bathrobe, personalized with "UDO" and signed by German footballers, is offered with an estimated price of 150 to 200 euros, writes "blick.ch".

Swiss awards and works of art

Three Swiss awards from Udo Jürgens will also be auctioned: the Crystal Award, the Swiss Music Award from 2015 and the posthumous Lifetime Award. In addition, a painting by H.R. Giger, "Debbie Harry", will be offered with an expected price of up to 25,000 euros.

Variety of auction items

Some items will start with a minimum bid of one euro, including two wing-shaped ashtrays and a backgammon set.

Among the high-priced items are a Mercedes from 20,000 euros, a Bentley from 50,000 euros and a sculpture by Jean (Hans) Arp, estimated at 150,000 to 200,000 euros.

Background to the auction

The selection of items was made by Jürgens' children, Jenny and John. They explain: "After much deliberation, we decided to make some memorabilia from his life available to the people who meant a lot to him: his fans." The auction will run until January 30.

Pepe Lienhard, a close friend and long-time musical companion of Udo Jürgens, is supporting the auction. He is delighted that the proceeds will benefit young people in need and emphasizes the importance of personal items for the fans. "For me, the best memory is everything we experienced together."

The editor wrote this article with the help of KI.

More videos from the department