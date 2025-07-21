Seller Bettina from Glonn thought her little vase from the jumble sale was "super", only her husband Alexander didn't like the piece at all. He also made sure that the "ugly piece" was sold to Horst Lichter on the ZDF rummage show "Bares für Rares" - and for a proud price. Picture: Bares für Rares

Even his wife's six euro purchase price seemed too high for the "Bares für Rares" seller. He wanted to get rid of the "ugly piece" as quickly as possible. But then the expert's estimated price left him stunned.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Seller Bettina from Glonn thought her vase from the jumble sale was "super", only her husband Alexander didn't like the piece.

He also made sure that Horst Lichter sold the vase on Monday's edition of the ZDF jumble sale show "Bares für Rares"

The man wanted to get rid of the "ugly piece" as quickly as possible - and, surprisingly, for a hefty price. Show more

Seller Bettina from Glonn thought her little vase from the jumble sale was "great", but her husband Alexander didn't like the piece at all. He also made sure that the "ugly piece" was sold to Horst Lichter on Monday's edition of the ZDF rummage show "Bares für Rares".

The flea market find had caused quite a row between the couple from Glonn. At first, Alexander was disappointed by the "ugly piece" and then chided his wife Bettina as to why she hadn't acted.

But she defended herself to Horst Lichter: "I'm not going to start negotiating for six euros." Lichter liked the story.

"That's very, very well done"

Expert Colmar Schulte-Goltz also smiled, because the six euros were probably well invested. The glass object from the jumble sale was an old Art Nouveau vase.

The decoration was very special, designed by the famous decorator and illustrator Henri Bergé for the French crystal manufacturer Daum between 1900 and 1910.

The beautiful floral pattern on the vase was etched in advance and then applied with enamel painting. "This is very, very finely done," emphasized the expert.

He also referred to the mark of the renowned manufactory in Nancy, which was recognizable with "Daum Nancy" including the Lorraine double cross on the vase.

Expert values the "very beautiful vase" at 1500 euros

Unfortunately, Schulte-Goltz also found flaws in the Art Nouveau vase. The rim in particular had become uneven due to knocks and "that's not so great", said the expert.

Nevertheless, Horst Lichter knew that the purchase at the jumble sale had been worthwhile and now eagerly asked for the asking price. It was "quite cheeky" at 1000 euros. "Why not?" Lichter laughed with foreboding.

Schulte-Goltz even estimated the "very beautiful vase" at between 1200 and 1500 euros. "Thank you," beamed the seller and husband Alexander tilted his head in shame.

Now he had to acknowledge his wife's "good taste". "Amazing," Bettina whispered when she received the dealer's card.

The bids kept piling up

"Very nice piece," enthused Ferdinand Resul Adanir, who was the first to get his hands on the small vase. But on closer inspection, he also found the "smaller chips on the rim". The saleswoman smiled and added: "But only very small chips."

Jan Cizek also said: "Everyone who collects glass or ceramics is super sensitive." "But there's a glass file that you can use to smooth it out a bit," suggested Daniel Meyer. "I would have that done," said Elke Velten, because "I wouldn't trust myself to do it". Daniel Meyer didn't need a specialist. As the vase only had three colors, "you could do it yourself," he said.

The first bid came from Adanir at 150 euros. But it seemed that everyone at the dealer's desk was interested in the vase. And so the price quickly rose to 500 euros from Meyer. His colleague Adanir did not let Meyer shake him off at 700 euros and continued to bid steadily.

Meyer jumped to 900 euros and Velten shook his head in disbelief: "Nope." "May I ask about the expertise?" Velten seemed unsure about the value of the vase. She probably felt the same way as the seller's husband.

But the bids continued to pile up until David Suppes won the bid at 1300 euros: "Because a great object also deserves a great price."

