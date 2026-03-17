Metallica frontman James Hetfield proposed to his partner while on vacation - underwater while diving. Instagram

Metallica singer James Hetfield shows his romantic side: during a dive, he proposed to his partner Adriana Gillett - accompanied by a whale shark and captured on Instagram.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Metallica singer James Hetfield proposed to his partner Adriana Gillett underwater during a dive with sharks.

Gillett shared the moment on Instagram, where Hetfield shows a "Will you marry me?" sign and she agrees. Show more

Metallica frontman James Hetfield shows his romantic side while on vacation: while diving with sharks, the 62-year-old proposes to his partner Adriana Gillett - underwater.

Fashion designer Adriana Gillett shares a picture of the special moment on Instagram: Equipped with diving goggles and a wetsuit, the two float next to each other in the sea while Hetfield holds a sign with the question "Will you marry me?" up to the camera. Gillett shows her answer with a raised thumb - and proudly presents the engagement ring.

"The most unique and romantic proposal," she later wrote enthusiastically on Instagram. The proposal was accompanied by a whale shark, which the couple encountered during the dive.

Celebrating their birthday together: James Hetfield with his partner Adrian Gillet. Instagram

The date is no coincidence either: Hetfield popped the question on a Friday the 13th of all days - during a joint birthday vacation.

Hetfield and Gillett have been a couple for two years. It is the second marriage for both of them. The Metallica frontman met the fashion designer, 16 years his junior, shortly after divorcing his ex-wife Francesca Hetfield. He brings three grown-up children into the marriage: Cali (27), Castor (25) and Marcella (24).

On May 27, Metallica will stop at the Letzigrund in Zurich on their M72 World Tour.

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