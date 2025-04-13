Clueso is one of the main acts at Zermatt Unplugged 2025. He spoke to blue News about his love of Switzerland, good food - and the Matterhorn.

Clueso is an avowed fan of Switzerland - and not just since his performance at Zermatt Unplugged 12 years ago. For him, a visit here feels like a little vacation every time: "It never stops feeling special," he says in the interview.

As soon as you cross the border, a different vibe sets in. And indeed: when he walks through car-free Zermatt, when he wakes up with a view of the Matterhorn or breathes in the Swiss mountain air, it is as if he is immersed in another world.

Overwhelmed by the Matterhorn

The musician recounts with palpable enthusiasm how he went to the sauna the evening before, then had a good meal - and was suddenly overwhelmed by the nocturnal presence of the Matterhorn when he opened the curtain.

"It's amazing, you can see the mountain at night too," he said. This mixture of natural power, silence and vastness seems to impress him anew every time.

Clueso at the Zermatt Unplugged Festival blue News / kornflex

Clueso has also long since found his favorite culinary spots: Italian restaurants in Zurich have taken a liking to him. And he even loves shopping in Switzerland - in a small Japanese outdoor store, for example, which has really picked him up in terms of fashion.

Last but not least, Clueso is persuaded to sing the well-known Swiss-German children's song "Det äne am Bärgli". He then jokes: "It sounds like backwards!", providing another likeable moment in the conversation.