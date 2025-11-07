The US rock band Journey ("Don't Stop Believin'") has announced a farewell tour after more than 50 years. Their "Final Frontier" tour with 60 concerts in North America is set to begin at the end of February.

The band, known for hits such as "Don't Stop Believin'", was founded in 1973 and inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.

Founding member Neal Schon and other long-standing band members will accompany the tour, which is intended as a thank you to their loyal fan base. Show more

The band, known for hits such as "Don't Stop Believin'", "Any Way You Want It", "Faithfully" and "Lights", was founded in California in 1973. The musicians were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.

"This tour is our heartfelt thank you to the fans who have been with us every step of the way, through every song, every era, every high and low," said guitarist and Journey co-founder Neal Schon in a statement.

In addition to Schon, longtime keyboardist Jonathan Cain, singer Arnel Pineda and drummer Deen Castronovo will also be joining the band on their farewell tour. The band released their 15th studio album "Freedom" in 2022.

