A private jet belonging to the singer of Mötley Crüe collided with another plane at an airport in Arizona. The accident claimed one life and resulted in several injuries.

Neil's girlfriend Rain Andreani and a companion survived the accident with injuries. One of the pilots, however, was fatally injured.

According to authorities, the Learjet's left main landing gear failed during landing. Show more

An accident occurred at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona on Monday when a private jet belonging to Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil collided with another plane on the runway. According to the authorities, at least one person was killed.

The incident occurred shortly before 3pm when a Learjet 35A, registered to Neil's company Chromed in Hollywood, veered off the runway after landing.

The jet collided with a Gulfstream 200 parked on a nearby ramp, according to AZ Family. Four people were on board the Learjet, which was coming from Austin, while one person was in the Gulfstream.

Girlfriend of Mötley Crüe singer was on board

Vince Neil himself was not on board at the time of the accident, according to his lawyers. However, his girlfriend Rain Andreani and a friend of hers were on the plane, sources told TMZ.

Both women survived the accident and were taken to hospital, with Andreani suffering five broken ribs. The dogs accompanying the women on the flight also survived the accident unharmed.

Two pilots were also on board the jet, as Neil's lawyer said in a statement on X. One of the pilots was killed in the collision, as Bret Michaels, a friend of Vince Neil and singer of the band Poison, confirmed.

"My deepest sympathies go out to the pilot who passed away at Scottsdale Airpark as well as the other injured pilot. My thoughts and prayers are with our family friend Rain, her friends and all who were injured in the tragic landing," Michaels wrote on Facebook. "I was relieved to hear that my friend Vince Neil was not on board."

Footage shows crash

Jet Pros, the company that owns the Gulfstream, confirmed in a statement that there were no injuries on their plane, as "12 News" reported. One person declined medical treatment at the scene, according to the city of Scottsdale.

Footage obtained by news outlets and shared on social media showed the plane struggling to come to a safe stop on the runway and sliding into the parked plane. The impact was so violent that the stationary aircraft was displaced several meters before both planes finally came to a halt.

Several aircraft accidents have occurred in recent weeks

The accident comes amid a series of airport accidents and air incidents in recent weeks that have alarmed travelers across the country.

On January 29, 67 people were killed when a U.S. Army helicopter and an American Airlines plane collided in midair over Reagan National Airport in Washington, DC.

Two days later, an airplane with six people on board crashed into a busy street in Philadelphia and exploded, killing all six occupants and one person on the ground.

