She was once celebrated as the "new queen of soul", but now US singer Angie Stone has died. According to reports, an accident occurred while she was returning from a concert.

Stone was traveling in a minibus and was the only fatality among the nine occupants.

The 63-year-old was on her way to a basketball tournament in the city of Baltimore. Show more

The US soul singer Angie Stone has died in a traffic accident at the age of 63. This was reported by several US media outlets, citing Stone's agent.

The accident happened when Stone ("Wish I Didn't Miss You") was driving to a basketball tournament in the city of Baltimore after a performance in the southern US state of Alabama on Saturday night, as reported by local broadcaster WSFA.

According to rapper Rahiem's account on Instagram, Stone was traveling in a van and was the only fatality among the nine occupants. There was initially no public information on how the accident occurred. Stone's daughter Ladi Diamond wrote on Facebook: "My mom is gone" and added numerous crying emojis.

Last performance "phenomenal"

Stone was from Columbia in the state of South Carolina. From the late 1970s, she was a member of the hip-hop trio The Sequence, one of the first female groups in the genre. She later celebrated several solo successes as a representative of neo-soul music - the New York Times called her the "new queen of soul" in 2001.

Stone was nominated three times for the US Grammy music award (2003, 2004, 2008). She released her last album in 2023. The R&B singer also worked as an actress and was involved in several reality shows.

According to WSFA, Stone's last concert took place at the Grand Marshal's Ball, a carnival event in the city of Mobile. Her performance was "phenomenal", the organizers wrote on Instagram. "Her talent captivated everyone in attendance and her presence added a special touch to the event," it said. "Never could we have imagined that this would be the last time we would have the honor of seeing her perform."

