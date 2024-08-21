Chappell Roan, real name Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, only had her breakthrough last year and is already thinking about quitting because of crazy fan behavior. IMAGO/Sipa USA

After a year of hype surrounding her, Chappell Roan has already had enough: the US singer is annoyed by the shocking behavior of her fans - and is toying with the idea of quitting again.

She has become a celebrity in a very short space of time: US singer Chappell Roan is currently at number two in the US charts with her debut album "The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess" - behind Taylor Swift.

Now she is also feeling the downsides of fame and is settling accounts with her fan base. She shows a lack of understanding for the behavior shown towards her in public.

Roan is shouted at on the street and fans react aggressively when she refuses photos or hugs. She and even her family also experience stalking and harassment online.

"Reject creepy behavior"

The singer vented her anger on TikTok: "I have a few questions for you. Would you shout at a woman you see on the street from your car? Harass her in public? Ask for a photo and then get angry when the person says 'no'?" She is also aware that such behavior is seen as "normal" in her industry, as "part of the job". However, this does not mean that she accepts it or even likes it.

@chappellroan Do not assume this is directed at someone or a specific encounter. This is just my side of the story and my feelings. ♬ original sound - chappell roan

She adds that she doesn't care if someone finds it selfish if she refuses to pose for a photo or hug someone. "It's weird how people think they know someone just because they see them online and hear their art," she says. "I have the right to refuse creepy behavior, all right?"

A while ago, the musician commented on this in a podcast and toyed with the idea of giving up music again: "People are starting to act like crazy people," she said at the time.

She reported that people were following her and had found out where her parents lived and where her sister worked. "A few years ago, I said I'd stop if there were stalker vibes or my family was in danger," Roan explained. "That's exactly the point we've reached now."

