Singer Jill Sobule made it into the charts in the 90s with "I Kissed a Girl". The 66-year-old died in a fire.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The US singer Jill Sobule died in a house fire at the age of 66.

She was best known for her song "I Kissed a Girl" from 1995, which was the first openly lesbian song to enter the US modern rock charts.

Sobule was regarded as a committed artist and human rights advocate and released numerous albums and EPs throughout her career. Show more

The US singer Jill Sobule has died at the age of 66. Several media outlets are unanimously reporting this, citing her management.

Sobule died in a house fire on Thursday morning (local time), her spokesperson told the US portal "Variety".

Several media outlets quoted a statement from the management. It reads: "Jill Sobule was a force of nature and an advocate for human rights whose music is woven into our culture."

Sobule was known for the song "I Kissed a Girl" from 1995, among others. According to Rolling Stone magazine, it was the first openly lesbian song to make it into the top 20 of Billboard's modern rock charts.

Also in the 90s, she was successful with the song "Supermodel" as the soundtrack for the movie "Clueless - What else!". She has released several albums and EPs.

