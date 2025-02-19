Rapper SZA poses with a jersey from a German horticulturist The US-American singer SZA posed with a jersey from a German horticulturalist. Image: dpa Heinsberg company boss Manfred Fell and the famous jersey. Image: dpa Rapper SZA poses with a jersey from a German horticulturist The US-American singer SZA posed with a jersey from a German horticulturalist. Image: dpa Heinsberg company boss Manfred Fell and the famous jersey. Image: dpa

Horticulturalist Manfred Fell couldn't believe his eyes when his son showed him the Instagram post by US rapper SZA. His small company suddenly became famous worldwide.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you 22 million fans follow the US singer SZA on Instagram.

But why is the rapper suddenly wearing a T-shirt advertising a small German gardening company on Instagram?

Manfred Fell, the owner of the company, would like to know: "Maybe she has a soft spot for gardens." Show more

22 million followers follow the US rapper SZA on Instagram. But why is she suddenly wearing a T-shirt advertising a small German gardening company in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia?

Manfred Fell, the owner of the company, would like to know.

With her Instagram post,

the musician has

helped the horticulturalist from Heinsberg to unexpected fame

In the photo, SZA is wearing a jersey with the inscription "Zaun-Garten- u. Landschaftsbau Manfred Fell Heinsberg". "I have no idea how the shirt got to the USA and to the artist", Fell told the German Press Agency.

Rapper SZA has shortened the shirt to belly-free

He had the green shirts made in the early 1990s as company jerseys, for example for football tournaments in the area.

After his son received the first messages about the photo, Fell rummaged in the attic. He actually found a few copies of the jersey in a box. SZA had probably cut off the sleeves of the long-sleeved shirt and shortened it to be belly-free.

The 60-year-old can only guess why SZA is wearing this particular shirt. He doesn't know the singer and this is the first time he has heard a song by her.

"Maybe she has a soft spot for gardens," he says. Maybe she got the jersey from a retro store.

In any case, Fell is delighted with the unexpected fame for his small business with its eight employees. "It's also advertising for our entire profession."

More videos from the department