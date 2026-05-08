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Swiss ESC hopeful Veronica Fusaro: "I dreamed of reaching the final"

Carlotta Henggeler

8.5.2026

"I had a little butterfly in my stomach today", says Veronica Fusaro shortly before her second dress rehearsal. The Thun native even dreamed of making it to the final.

08.05.2026, 19:26

Tic, Tac, the countdown is on forVeronica Fusaro's first big moment at the ESC - she will be performing "Alice" in the second semi-final on Thursday. She starts in seventh place. And she has to make it through to the Grand Final, otherwise the ESC dream will be over for the Thun native after the semi-final.

The pressure is high - especially as the first rehearsals on the ESC big stage did not go perfectly. The second test run is scheduled for today, Friday.

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"I felt a little butterfly in my stomach today," Fusaro tells SRF.

She feels good and is looking forward to the ESC adventure. She reveals: "I've been dreaming of reaching the final."

Is her dream a good omen? We'll have the answer next Thursday. And you'll be there too: blue News is ticking the semi-final for you.

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