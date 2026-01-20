ESC hopeful 2026: Veronica Fusaro. SRF/Nils Sandmeier

Swiss musician Veronica Fusaro will represent Switzerland at the world's biggest music competition. The 28-year-old will compete in the 70th Eurovision Song Contest, which will take place in Austria in 2026. Switzerland will be fighting for a place in the final in the second semi-final on May 14.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Veronica Fusaro will represent Switzerland at the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 in Vienna and will compete in the second semi-final on May 14.

The 28-year-old musician from Thun has international stage experience and focuses artistically on emotional depth, honesty and stylistic diversity.

The ESC song will be released on March 11, 2026, with renowned creative director Fredrik Rydman in charge of the visual production. Show more

Veronica Fusaro from Thun BE will represent Switzerland at the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna. For the 28-year-old musician, the nomination is a special honor: it is a "great gift of trust" for her to be able to represent Switzerland at the ESC. She wants to use the international stage to present her music honestly and without pretense. Her anticipation of the competition, which brings people, cultures and music together in a unique way, is correspondingly high.

With her distinctive voice and atmospheric sound, Veronica Fusaro is one of the most exciting voices in Swiss alternative pop. In her songs, she combines pop with soul and rock elements, characterized by emotional depth and personal storytelling. As the daughter of a Swiss mother and an Italian father, cultural diversity and her own experiences flow naturally into her music.

From "Best Talent" to the ESC stage

Veronica Fusaro is a strong live performer with international experience. In 2016, she was named "Best Talent" by SRF 3. Since then, she has performed at over 500 concerts in Switzerland and abroad, including at the Glastonbury Festival, the Montreux Jazz Festival and the Gurtenfestival. She also opened concerts for Mark Knopfler at the Nîmes Amphitheater and ended 2023 with a headline show at Kaufleuten Zurich.

The focus of her current work is her second album "Looking for Connection", which was released in October 2025. In it, Fusaro addresses life in the postmodern age and the growing need for authenticity. Her debut album "All the Colors of the Sky" (2023) reached number five in the Swiss charts and was well received by the public and media. On stage, she combines vulnerability with self-confidence - and touches people with her honest lyrics and unmistakable voice.

How the choice was made

A total of 493 songs were submitted for Switzerland's participation in the 2026 ESC. An international public and expert jury determined the entry in a multi-stage selection process. As in the ESC final, the votes were weighted equally.

Artistic realization

The song with which Veronica Fusaro will compete for Switzerland will be announced on March 11, 2026. Swedish creative director Fredrik "Benke" Rydman is responsible for the visual and artistic staging of her ESC performance. He is one of the most successful ESC creatives and won the competition with Måns Zelmerlöw (2015) and Nemo for Switzerland (2024), among others. For Fusaro, Rydman is developing a production that focuses on their musical identity and emotional presence.

ESC 2026: Dates and broadcast

The 70th "Eurovision Song Contest" will take place in Vienna in 2026. The semi-finals will be broadcast on SRF zwei on May 12 and 14, while the final will be broadcast live from the Wiener Stadthalle on SRF 1 on May 16. In total, artists from 35 countries will compete against each other. With over 170 million viewers worldwide, the ESC is one of the biggest TV events in the world.

