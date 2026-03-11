Thun singer Veronica Fusaro will represent Switzerland at the Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna in 2026. Her song was presented today in Zurich. The rocking ballad, sung in English, is called "Alice".

Veronica Fusaro will represent Switzerland at the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 in Vienna.

On 14 May, the 28-year-old musician will compete in the second semi-final to qualify for the final.

The singer from Thun BE presented her song to the public for the first time today on SRF radio in Zurich.

With "Alice", Fusaro will compete against the rest of Europe in the world's biggest singing competition. Good song, glorious voice - but will the rocking ballad make it to the top?

Fusaro has dreamed of a career as a singer since she was a teenager . She has released two albums to date and has already played over 500 concerts halfway around the world. Show more

With "Alice", Veronica Fusaro brings a modern ESC entry to the stage that combines musical energy with a clear message.

Alice does not live in Wonderland, but in a reality in which border crossings are disguised as affection.

"The song is about a woman called Alice, it's even named after her - but she doesn't get a word in edgewise. She completely becomes the object of the other person," says Veronica Fusaro. The title thus makes audible how those affected can be deprived of their voice.

Observation and obsession

Musically, the ESC song "Alice" reflects this tension: a waltz-like 6/8 rhythm initially creates lightness before striking rock riffs intensify the atmosphere. This condensation is also reflected in the music video.

Directed by Ruy Okamura, a wedding becomes the narrative framework for a game between observation and obsession.

The song was created in collaboration with British producer Charlie McClean, who has worked with Diana Ross and Icona Pop, among others, and has won several awards for her work.

