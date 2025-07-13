  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

blue News plays Cupid at the festival Vivienne: "I have found the love of my life"

Carlotta Henggeler

13.7.2025

Festival visitor Vivienne gave an interview to blue News at Openair Frauenfeld in 2022. That brought her luck. Thanks to the media attention, she found the love of her life.

13.07.2025, 09:52

It's a story that touches the heart: festival visitor Vivianne gave a short interview to blue News three years ago.

She was contacted on Instagram as a result of the coverage. And bang, Cupid's arrow hit the bull's eye.

Vivienne reveals to blue News content creator Yannik Tschan: "I've found the love of my life!"

More videos from the department

More on the topic

Openair Frauenfeld Ticker. 50 Cent polarizes +++ The festival is history

Openair Frauenfeld Ticker50 Cent polarizes +++ The festival is history

What makes flirtatious people tick. Contraception at the festival?

What makes flirtatious people tickContraception at the festival? "Yes, of course!" - "No, I'm there to drink"

Style rating at Openair Frauenfeld. From hot to sporty - who gets top marks?

Style rating at Openair FrauenfeldFrom hot to sporty - who gets top marks?