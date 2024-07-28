An employee of the National Wax Museum Plus in Dublin puts the finishing touches to the wax figure of the late singer Sinead O'Connor. Image: sda

Sinéad O'Connor died a year ago. A museum in Dublin now wanted to honor the singer with a wax figure. The reactions to this project turned out differently than hoped.

Singer Sinéad O'Connor died on July 26, 2023 at the age of 56.

Shortly before the first anniversary of her death, the National Wax Museum Plus in Dublin wanted to pay tribute to the Irish musician with a wax figure.

However, the reactions to this project turned out differently than hoped.

Her brother John O'Connor , among others, said that the figure looked nothing like his sister. Show more

The National Wax Museum Plus in Dublin wanted to honor the Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor with a new wax figure - but it backfired.

Just one day after the presentation, the figure is to be removed and replaced by a new one.

The wax figure did not meet her high standards or those of her passionate fans, the National Wax Museum Plus announced on Instagram.

Singer Sinéad O'Connor died on July 26, 2023 at the age of 56. Image: Keystone

Sinéad O'Connor, who went down in music history with the song "Nothing Compares To You", was one of Ireland's best-known musicians. She died unexpectedly a year ago at the age of 56.

John O'Connor: "I thought she was awful"

The wax figure looks nothing like his sister, Irish radio station RTÉ quoted her brother John O'Connor as saying. When he saw the figure online, he was shocked: "I thought it was awful."

If you want to honor his sister's memory, you could erect a statue in Dublin. According to the British news agency PA, O'Connor also criticized that it was bad timing to unveil a statue right before the anniversary of her death.

Museum director Paddy Dunning has apologized to the family, PA reported. The artist had done a fantastic job in previous years. When he saw the work this time, he was disappointed.

"We went through with the performance anyway and I didn't sleep last night," Dunning was quoted as saying. He said he had to make the decision to replace the statue. "We have to do better this time."

