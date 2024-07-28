The National Wax Museum Plus in Dublin wanted to honor the Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor with a new wax figure - but it backfired.
Just one day after the presentation, the figure is to be removed and replaced by a new one.
The wax figure did not meet her high standards or those of her passionate fans, the National Wax Museum Plus announced on Instagram.
Sinéad O'Connor, who went down in music history with the song "Nothing Compares To You", was one of Ireland's best-known musicians. She died unexpectedly a year ago at the age of 56.
John O'Connor: "I thought she was awful"
The wax figure looks nothing like his sister, Irish radio station RTÉ quoted her brother John O'Connor as saying. When he saw the figure online, he was shocked: "I thought it was awful."
If you want to honor his sister's memory, you could erect a statue in Dublin. According to the British news agency PA, O'Connor also criticized that it was bad timing to unveil a statue right before the anniversary of her death.