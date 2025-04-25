On "Lässer", Gotthard's Marc Lynn and Nic Maeder talk about how a "whiny approach" almost meant the end of Maeder's band career - and how he won the band over after all.

Gotthard are on their "Stereo Crush" tour through Europe. Their album of the same name has reached number one in the Swiss charts.

Singer Nic Maeder and bassist Marc Lynn took part in the TV format "Sing meinen Song - das Schweizer Tauschkonzert" and rave to Claudia Lässer about swapping music with Dodo and Co.

Marc Lynn also reveals that after Steve Lee's death, the band initially canceled Nic Maeder's replacement. Show more

Gotthard are like the Gotthard massif: a rock in the Swiss music landscape - strong, stable and indispensable.

The rock formation from Ticino is known and loved far beyond the borders, and their current "Stereo Crush" tour is taking them through Europe - even as far as Sweden.

Gotthard's success story almost took a different turn after singer Steve Lee's bike accident in the USA in 2010.

Replacing Steve Lee proved to be an almost impossible challenge, explains bassist Marc Lynn in the talk show "Lässer".

The band received many tapes, including one from Nic Maeder. Lynn explains: "We initially turned Nic down because he had an approach in his voice, a whiny one that we didn't like."

It was only at a meeting that Nic won her over with his voice and manner. When Maeder played "One Life One Soul" on the piano, he had the Gotthard members in his pocket.

A stroke of luck for both sides. Because Maeder is aware of whose big footsteps he is following in. Taking over Steve Lee's legacy requires a great deal of sensitivity. Maeder recalls the audition and Gotthard's reaction: "Everyone stood in front of me and had tears in their eyes."

The Australian with Swiss roots manages to win over the hearts of the band and fans. He pays tribute to Lee, but remains himself.

Nic Maeder: "Steve Lee is still here and with us"

Gotthard are playing the "Steve Lee Show by Gotthard" at Moon&Stars this year. A tribute to the late, charismatic band leader.

Nic Maeder: "Steve Lee is still with us through his songs."

The Gotthard duo reveal what it means to go through thick and thin as a band in "Lässer Talk".

