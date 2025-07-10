  1. Residential Customers
What people are saying about Openair Frauenfeld "We had tickets, but we sold them again because of the acts"

Noemi Hüsser

10.7.2025

Openair Frauenfeld has begun. blue News went out on the street to find out what people are looking forward to. How popular is the festival and what about the line-up?

10.07.2025, 15:18

10.07.2025, 16:38

Openair Frauenfeld is the biggest hip-hop festival in Europe, but it has probably never been as controversial as this year. This is because the organizer is relying on artists who in some cases no longer have much to do with hip-hop.

blue News asked: this year, too, many are generally enthusiastic about the atmosphere at the festival. But there are also critical voices. Some find the festival quite crowded and expensive. Someone even says that he has sold his tickets again - he wasn't convinced by the line-up.

You can see all the opinions on this year's Openair Frauenfeld in the video above. You can find the latest news about Openair Frauenfeld in our ticker.

Openair Frauenfeld Ticker. Football fever at the festival:

Openair Frauenfeld TickerFootball fever at the festival: "I think the women's national team is better than the men's" +++ Rapper Bausa heats things up

