Openair Frauenfeld has begun. blue News went out on the street to find out what people are looking forward to. How popular is the festival and what about the line-up?

Noemi Hüsser

Openair Frauenfeld is the biggest hip-hop festival in Europe, but it has probably never been as controversial as this year. This is because the organizer is relying on artists who in some cases no longer have much to do with hip-hop.

blue News asked: this year, too, many are generally enthusiastic about the atmosphere at the festival. But there are also critical voices. Some find the festival quite crowded and expensive. Someone even says that he has sold his tickets again - he wasn't convinced by the line-up.

You can see all the opinions on this year's Openair Frauenfeld in the video above.

