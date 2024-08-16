On Thursday, Electric Callboy thrilled the audience at Openair Gampel with their metalcore. In an interview with blue Music, frontmen Nico Sallach and Kevin Ratajczak talk about their experiences.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Before their performance at Openair Gampel, the frontmen of Electric Callboy, Nico Sallach and Kevin Ratajczak, dropped by the blue Music Studio.

In an interview with host Bettina Bestgen, they talk about nude parties on the tour bus, among other things.

If you missed the German metalcore band's show in Valais, you can watch and listen to it in the blue Music Mediathek Show more

"Pump It", "Tekkno Train", "Fuckboi" or "Hypa Hypa": the thrust of Electric Callboy's music can already be deduced from the song titles. The German band is known for its wild metalcore sounds and attracts crowds to its concerts all over the world.

Electric Callboy played at the Openair Gampel on Thursday evening. Before their performance in Valais, the two frontmen Nico Sallach and Kevin Ratajczak stopped by the blue Music Studio.

In an interview with host Bettina Bestgen, the musicians reveal, among other things, that they sometimes have nude parties on the tour bus, why they only accidentally destroy the furniture in hotel rooms and what they think about using the toothbrush of their one-night stand.

If you weren't at Gampel on Thursday or missed the concert stream, watch out: The show can be watched in the blue Music Mediathek and until August 22 in the replay on blue Zoom.