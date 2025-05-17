  1. Residential Customers
Thousands of fans in Basel "We sat on a plane for 26 hours for the ESC"

Sven Ziegler

17.5.2025

The ESC final takes place in Basel on Saturday. Thousands of fans have traveled from all over the world.

17.05.2025, 11:04

17.05.2025, 11:18

No time? blue News summarizes for you

Show more

"We were on the plane for 26 hours" - the fans from Australia had a particularly long journey to Basel. But the hardships were worth it, as the fans tell blue News in an interview. "It's just great here - everyone is so nice and friendly, and everything is so well organized."

Eurovision and its fans have taken the city by storm. It's all quite expensive here, the fans say in unison. But they say it's worth it. "There's also a lot for free," remarks a German fan. For example, the concerts in the Eurovision Village.

Watch the video to see how the fans are looking forward to the final.

