Let us know what you think What do you think of the ESC hosting trio?

Carlotta Henggeler

21.1.2025

Will host the ESC 2025 in Basel: Michelle Hunziker, Sandra Studer and Hazel Brugger.
SRG

The cat is out of the bag: Michelle Hunziker, Sandra Studer and Hazel Brugger will host the ESC 2025 - not a surprising choice. Top or flop - what do you think of the trio of presenters? Write your opinion now.

21.01.2025, 15:29

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Michelle Hunziker, Sandra Studer and Hazel Brugger are the three hosts who will present the ESC in Basel for Switzerland in May 2025.
  • SRG presented the hosts at a media event in Basel on Monday. Long-time ESC commentator Sven Epiney is also involved: Together with Mélanie Freymond, he will host the public viewing in St. Jakob-Park.
Show more

Michelle Hunziker, Sandra Studer and Hazel Brugger - these three presenters will host the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 in Basel for Switzerland.

A choice that is the subject of lively discussion on social media.

What is your opinion? Hunziker, Studer and Brugger: a top choice or a flop?

Join the discussion now!

