Carlotta Henggeler
21.1.2025
The cat is out of the bag: Michelle Hunziker, Sandra Studer and Hazel Brugger will host the ESC 2025 - not a surprising choice. Top or flop - what do you think of the trio of presenters? Write your opinion now.
21.01.2025, 15:29
Carlotta Henggeler
Michelle Hunziker, Sandra Studer and Hazel Brugger are the three hosts who will present the ESC in Basel for Switzerland in May 2025.
SRG presented the hosts at a media event in Basel on Monday. Long-time ESC commentator Sven Epiney is also involved: Together with Mélanie Freymond, he will host the public viewing in St. Jakob-Park.