Will host the ESC 2025 in Basel: Michelle Hunziker, Sandra Studer and Hazel Brugger. SRG

The cat is out of the bag: Michelle Hunziker, Sandra Studer and Hazel Brugger will host the ESC 2025 - not a surprising choice. Top or flop - what do you think of the trio of presenters? Write your opinion now.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Michelle Hunziker, Sandra Studer and Hazel Brugger are the three hosts who will present the ESC in Basel for Switzerland in May 2025.

SRG presented the hosts at a media event in Basel on Monday. Long-time ESC commentator Sven Epiney is also involved: Together with Mélanie Freymond, he will host the public viewing in St. Jakob-Park. Show more

Michelle Hunziker, Sandra Studer and Hazel Brugger - these three presenters will host the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 in Basel for Switzerland.

A choice that is the subject of lively discussion on social media.

What is your opinion? Hunziker, Studer and Brugger: a top choice or a flop?

