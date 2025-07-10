Openair Frauenfeld has started - and blue News host Bettina Bestgen did a vibe check with the visitors.

Noemi Hüsser

Openair Frauenfeld has started! And with it, thousands of well-prepared or less well-prepared festival-goers have arrived on the Grosse Allmend.

blue News host Bettina Bestgen asked festival-goers: What do they want to experience at Openair Frauenfeld this year? And what are the three most important things they took away with them?

Let's put it this way: some are very well prepared - others have forgotten everything. But from sleeping bag to weed to 1? 2? No, 3! pieces of meat, everything is included. You can see more in the video. And you can read about the latest events at Openair Frauenfeld in the ticker.

