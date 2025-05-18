An "anti-host": BBC commentator Graham Norton on ESC presenter Hazel Brugger. Picture: Keystone

How was the ESC from Basel received abroad? blue News watched the show on the BBC channel - where commentator Graham Norton provided his usual smug commentary, charming jibes and took aim at Switzerland.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The 69th Eurovision Song Contest in Basel was watched all over the world. Switzerland's organization, show and supporting programme received a lot of positive feedback.

Also interesting: How does the British broadcaster BBC comment on the Swiss as host country?

The BBC is notorious for its ironic comments and jibes - and Switzerland felt the effects of this.

BBC commentator Graham Norton was hoping above all for a performance by Céline Dion - in vain. Show more

The 69th Eurovision Song Contest from Basel proved to be a gigantic party again this year - on site and, perhaps even more importantly, on screens around the world.

The big question is therefore not only who will be bathing in gold at the end of the show, but also: How will Switzerland sell itself as the host of the world's biggest music festival on the international stage?

blue News watched the show on the BBC. Anyone who knows the ESC knows that the British celebrate it somewhere between bitter satire and cult worship.

Known for ironic remarks: BBC commentator Graham Norton. Picture: BBC

First and foremost: cult commentator Graham Norton, who never misses an opportunity in Basel to poke fun at the host with subtle mockery and British understatement.

Postcards from Switzerland - Norton "not amused"

Switzerland felt this right from the start. Norton warns the audience in his usual dry manner that some artists have "definitely lost out" on the so-called postcards - the short film clips before the performance.

As an example, he mentions the Estonian singer who was forced to roller skate in an unadorned hall in Basel. Norton: "Roller skating in Basel? No wonder," he doesn't even try to hide his disappointment. It wasn't to be the last jab at Swiss tourism aesthetics.

The BBC criticized the presentation of Switzerland via artist "postcards", here for Estonia. Image: Screenshot BBC

The BBC star also hints that he would have liked a little more picturesque romance and less Basel local color in other clips: "At least Great Britain got a decent postcard. We were even allowed into the Alps."

Michelle Hunziker: Nightmare in rehearsal, surprise in the live show

Graham Norton is known - and loved - for such tips. For decades, the Brit has been cultivating his role as a snarky and charming commentator for a competition that, as we all know, is never just about music.

The current BBC commentator is regarded as the master of ESC snarkiness: lovingly caustic, punchy - and always on the lookout for absurd moments between Balkan ballad and wind machine.

Getting her lip: Michelle Hunziker with her vocal performance at the ESC in Basel. Picture: Screenshot BBC

Norton serves up a found food in the middle of the show: Michelle Hunziker grabs the microphone and sings the Italo classic "Volare". Norton is amazed: "Much better than I feared."

Because during rehearsals, he reveals, a "nightmare" had loomed. The things you do for European peace.

Drama surrounding Céline Dion: "The dream has died"

The BBC star then takes another omission almost personally: at the tribute to former Swiss ESC legends, it seems as if Céline Dion is about to appear. A huge LED cube, an oversized stadium set-up - everything screams "Ne partez pas sans moi".

But: No performance. No Céline.

Looked like Céline Dion to the BBC, but it was just a big party: ESC in the St. Jakobpark stadium Picture: Screenshot / BBC

Graham Norton almost breaks down: "No Céline? C'mon, what are they doing!" Then, with a lot of pathos: "She's not coming. It's over. The dream is dead."

Lots of praise for Paola, Sandra Studer and Hazel Brugger

This should not be taken seriously, just like certain musical performances last night. Nevertheless, Norton was not sparing with his praise, describing Basel as a "very beautiful and very rich city" and saying that Switzerland had delivered the best flag show in ESC history: "The Swiss can do flag-waving."

Sandra Studer ("Great singing, and she still fits in that dress from 1991 - Michelle would be jealous") and Paola Felix ("She still looks great") also received British compliments.

The Swiss can do flag-waving and Alphon blowing, says the BBC. Picture: Screenshot / BBC

Hazel Brugger, on the other hand, almost receives an accolade: "I've come to appreciate her this week, she's wonderful - a kind of anti-hostess".

Conclusion: Switzerland has delivered - with a great show, a lot of passion and a few too many roller skates.

Because if you end up on the BBC, you have to expect punchlines. And you can be happy when they are served up with a wink, as Graham Norton does.

