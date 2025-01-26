Sinead O'Connor has divided her possessions between her children. KEYSTONE

Sinead O'Connor left her children a fortune of 1.7 million pounds and encouraged them to promote the sale of her music. The singer also had special wishes for her funeral.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Sinead O'Connor left £1.4 million and called for music sales to be maximized.

She wanted to be buried dressed as a priest with a Hebrew Bible and her album "Theology".

Her ex-partner suspects she died of a broken heart following the suicide of her son. Show more

Sinead O'Connor left her children a fortune of 1.7 million pounds. She urged them to maximize the sale of her music. In her will, signed in 2013 before she converted to Islam, she expressed a wish to be buried in priestly garb, along with a Hebrew Bible and her album "Theology".

Irish probate records show her estate was reduced to £1.4 million after debts, funeral costs and legal fees were deducted. Sinead, who sold 6.2 million albums worldwide, wished for more albums to be released after her death as her children saw fit - "so that the music can still be milked".

Her son Shane, who died in 2022 at the age of 17, was to inherit her religious vestments. Her youngest child, Yeshua Bonadio, was to receive her guitar collection. Her ex-husband, music producer John Reynolds, was named as executor of her will. The two were married from 1987 to 1991.

Death due to a broken heart

The details of her British estate are not yet known, writes "The Sun". Sinead, who was born in Dublin, died as a result of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Her ex-partner Dermott Hayes suspects that she died of a broken heart after her son Shane took his own life. Shortly before her death, Sinead wrote: "Losing a child is not good for the soul."

Sinead was ordained a priest of the Latin Tridentine Church in 1999. She sharply criticized the Catholic Church and accused it of destroying entire nations and abusing children over the years.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.

