Ed Sheeran is one of the biggest pop stars of our time. Nevertheless, he is considered approachable and down-to-earth. However, he is anything but boring. In our video you can see five facts that make the musician special.

Adrian Kammer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ed Sheeran lands one success after another with his songs.

The 34-year-old Brit also writes hits for other superstars such as Justin Bieber, Rihanna and The Weeknd.

Armed with just a guitar and a loop station, the Brit manages to fill huge stadiums.

Despite his fame, the musician is considered down-to-earth and authentic. Show more

Pyro show, dancers, a band. Ed Sheeran doesn't need any of that. He records loops live on stage with his acoustic guitar.

The 34-year-old sings and plays along to them. This is enough for the English musician to sweep away up to 100,000 people in huge stadiums.

Since his debut album "+", Sheeran has landed countless hits in the charts and manages to create something new with every album that delights fans. His musical creativity is so great that he even writes songs for other big stars, such as "Love Yourself" for Justin Bieber.

Spontaneity leads to funny situations

Despite the hype surrounding him, Ed Sheeran seems down-to-earth and simply seems to enjoy making music. He often appears on stage as a guest musician with other stars, sometimes spontaneously.

The style doesn't matter. Whether with the rapper Eminem, the punkers from The Offspring or Post Malone - Ed Sheeran always fits in seamlessly.

The fuzzy red head is also known for being spontaneous, nerdy and a bit peculiar. This always leads to funny situations, such as when he gave famous friends a giant marble phallus. And a princess injured him with a sword. You can see more of this in our video.

Ed Sheeran performs at Zurich's Letzigrund Stadium on August 2 and 3, 2025.

More from videos from this section