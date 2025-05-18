Expectations were against the odds. Dion had already commented on the rumors in the run-up to the ESC final. In a video message published during rehearsals, she let her fans know that she would unfortunately not be able to perform:
"I would love nothing more than to be with you in Basel," the 57-year-old explained in the short interlude.
"How can that be?" - Fans wait in vain for Dion
Céline Dion emphasized how much the ESC had changed her life and how grateful she was to the competition. The singer won the singing competition in 1988, when the mammoth event was still called the Grand Prix Eurovision de la Chanson.
The Canadian competed for Switzerland at the time and came out on top with the song "Ne Partez Pas Sans Moi". It was the beginning of a global career that peaked in the 1990s.
Despite the omens, millions of fans had been eagerly awaiting Dion's appearance at ESC 2025. Their disappointment was all the greater.
"Where is Céline?" asked one user during the event on X. Another wrote indignantly: "Not a word about Céline Dion. How can that be?" A third comment read: "Céline Dion is still not here." The user also posted a GIF of a young woman angrily throwing her smartphone against the wall.
Céline Dion seriously ill
Céline Dion will have missed the ESC for health reasons. The singer suffers from the rare stiff person syndrome, an incurable neurological disease.
She made the diagnosis public three years ago. "I've been struggling with health problems for a long time and it's been really difficult for me to face my challenges and talk about everything I've been through," the international star explained at the time.