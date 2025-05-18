Millions of fans waited in vain for Céline Dion to perform at the ESC in Basel. Picture: Jordan Strauss/AP/dpa

Many fans are disappointed that Céline Dion did not perform at the ESC in Basel after all. The singer had explained her decision in a video message.

Wilhelm Flemmer

There had previously been rumors that the Canadian singer would be performing.

Dion had let it be known in a video message during the first semi-final that she would not be appearing.

Céline Dion suffers from the rare stiff person syndrome Show more

The rumor mill was buzzing and expectations were high: Céline Dion, the famous Canadian singer who has already won the world's biggest music competition, would be performing at the ESC.

But then came the huge disappointment: the surprise failed to materialize and the international star did not appear on the stage of Basel's St. Jakobshalle after all.

Expectations were against the odds. Dion had already commented on the rumors in the run-up to the ESC final. In a video message published during rehearsals, she let her fans know that she would unfortunately not be able to perform:

"I would love nothing more than to be with you in Basel," the 57-year-old explained in the short interlude.

"How can that be?" - Fans wait in vain for Dion

Céline Dion emphasized how much the ESC had changed her life and how grateful she was to the competition. The singer won the singing competition in 1988, when the mammoth event was still called the Grand Prix Eurovision de la Chanson.

The Canadian competed for Switzerland at the time and came out on top with the song "Ne Partez Pas Sans Moi". It was the beginning of a global career that peaked in the 1990s.

Despite the omens, millions of fans had been eagerly awaiting Dion's appearance at ESC 2025. Their disappointment was all the greater.

"Where is Céline?" asked one user during the event on X. Another wrote indignantly: "Not a word about Céline Dion. How can that be?" A third comment read: "Céline Dion is still not here." The user also posted a GIF of a young woman angrily throwing her smartphone against the wall.

Céline Dion seriously ill

Céline Dion will have missed the ESC for health reasons. The singer suffers from the rare stiff person syndrome, an incurable neurological disease.

She made the diagnosis public three years ago. "I've been struggling with health problems for a long time and it's been really difficult for me to face my challenges and talk about everything I've been through," the international star explained at the time.

The symptoms of the autoimmune disease include muscle stiffness, mainly in the trunk, but which can also radiate to the extremities, as Dr. Christoph Specht explained in an interview with RTL.

He continued: "And it can come on relatively suddenly, so that normal movement is actually not possible." Singing is also hardly possible if the cramps affect the vocal cords.

In her video statement three years ago, Dion also spoke about cramps. She emphasized that they "unfortunately affect all aspects" of her everyday life.

"Sometimes they make it difficult for me to walk and prevent my voice from singing the way I'm used to."

