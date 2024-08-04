  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Speed date with Manillio What clichés about rappers annoy you?

Bruno Bötschi

4.8.2024

For 90 seconds, Manillio lets himself be pestered with questions. The rapper talks about fat cars, says whether he believes in fate and doesn't want to reveal his favorite curse word.

4.8.2024

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Manillio lets blue News editor Adrian Kammer pepper him with questions for 90 seconds in the speed date.
  • The rapper is annoyed by the cliché of fat cars. But he admits that it is partly true.
  • The 37-year-old finds getting older less and less bad the older he gets.
Show more

More videos from the department

More on the topic

Speed date with Yvonne Eisenring.

Speed date with Yvonne Eisenring"I prefer to kiss with my tongue"

Speed date with Annina Frey.

Speed date with Annina Frey"That's a shitty question"